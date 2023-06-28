PAYETTE — A wildlife official says that a Payette resident found black bear scat in her yard this morning, and Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall said he’s hoping a biologist can confirm it by seeing it in person rather than just a photo.

This is due to the smaller size of the scat, which is full of seeds. Due to size, Marshall said it could be attributed to a cub, but noted raccoons eat seeds, too. He said he visited the residence the scat was found to look for other tracks. However, due to so much undergrowth and ivy, he was not able to find any.



Load comments