Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall’s hand is pictured next to fresh scat found in a Payette yard this morning. An Idaho Fish and Game officials identified a photo the resident sent to them as black bear scat. As the woman lives in city limits above Burger King, she wants her neighbors to be aware.
Photo courtesy of Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall
A black bear and her cub are pictured in this photo from Idaho Fish and Game. This is the time of year black bears are on the move scouting food resources. As such, it's a good idea to clean up attractants from the exterior of homes.
Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall’s hand is pictured next to fresh scat found in a Payette yard this morning. An Idaho Fish and Game officials identified a photo the resident sent to them as black bear scat. As the woman lives in city limits above Burger King, she wants her neighbors to be aware.
Photo courtesy of Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall
A black bear and her cub are pictured in this photo from Idaho Fish and Game. This is the time of year black bears are on the move scouting food resources. As such, it's a good idea to clean up attractants from the exterior of homes.
PAYETTE — A wildlife official says that a Payette resident found black bear scat in her yard this morning, and Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall said he’s hoping a biologist can confirm it by seeing it in person rather than just a photo.
This is due to the smaller size of the scat, which is full of seeds. Due to size, Marshall said it could be attributed to a cub, but noted raccoons eat seeds, too. He said he visited the residence the scat was found to look for other tracks. However, due to so much undergrowth and ivy, he was not able to find any.
Either way, he says that with an Idaho Fish and Game official giving it a positive ID for bear scat, the public should at least keep their guard up.
Mary Walters is the woman who found the scat in her yard.
It’s fresh and she wants the public to be aware of it. An Idaho Fish and Game official who saw a photo sent in by the resident confirmed it is without a doubt black bear scat.
What’s unknown is if the bear is sticking around or just traveling through. Either way, Walters who lives in Payette city limits just above Burger King with Highway 52 by her backyard, wants citizens to be aware of the situation.
“It concerns me. Little kids play outside,” she said. “I think that is scary and I think my neighbors should know. I just want people to be safe.”
Walters has lived in Payette for six years, but called a friend who is a lifelong resident who said she had never heard of a bear in Payette.
Marshall said that he hasn’t heard of any other reports in recent days. He said that last time the city has had predator-type wildlife sightings was a mountain lion that was roaming around Centennial Park about three years ago.
Walters spoke with Kelly Weimer, an administrative assistant at McCall’s Fish and Game office. Weimer told Walters and the Argus Observer that the photo she saw was "absolutely" black bear scat.
“It’s the time of year when bears are out scouting for food resources, and as long as they aren’t getting a food reward at that location, they won’t keep coming up,” she said.
She said they see this a lot in McCall this time of year, with bears traveling along the river corridor while they look for food. Typically, they are just passing through.
However, she urges people in the area to take preventative action so as not to attract a bear.
“The best prevention is to first clean up all attractants,” Weimer said.
This includes such steps as cleaning up barbecue grills, keeping food for dogs or cats inside or in a secured container, and keeping trash secured or in a secure location such as the garage until the morning of pickup.
“All these will help prevent attracting a bear,” she said.
In the case that a person encounters a bear, Weimer said the best thing they can do is “make a bunch of loud noises, throw rocks or something else at it, yell and shine your lights on it.”
She also noted that if a person is safely outside city limits, they could fire dry shots at the bear to scare it off.
Marshall urges anyone who does see a black bear to notify police immediately.
“If it’s not moving through, it could end up being a hazard,” he said.
If Marshall’s officers are aware, he said they can at least maintain a visual on the animal and wait for Fish and Game officers to show up, who would likely tranquilize the bear and move it to a safer location.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.