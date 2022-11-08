This story was updated at 10:08 p.m.
VALE — The first unofficial results for Oregon's General Election are in, with local results being compiled by the Malheur County Clerk's Office and sent on to the Oregon Secretary of State.
Statewide preliminary results show a 41.25% turnout overall.
In the gubernatorial race, Democrat Tina Kotek is running neck and neck with Republican Christine Drazan. Locally, Drazan leads the race.
Two of the four state measures are very close at this moment, including affordable health care and permits for firearms which bans certain ammunition magazines.
Measures asked for by the cities of Adrian, Jordan Valley, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale to ban recreational facilities. The county measure asking the same got more yes votes as did another county measure seeking a sales tax on the recreational sales of marijuana, should the county ban ever be lifted by local petition.
Locally, in a three-way mayoral race for the city of Ontario, candidate Deborah K Folden appeared to beat out incumbent Riley J Hill and candidate Eddie Melendrez.
“I am so excited, I am almost in tears,” she told the Argus in a phone interview tonight.
“I promise I’m going to do a really good job.”
Emphasizing that she was on “cloud nine” and that she feels “blessed, lucky and fortunate,” Folden said her primary focus coming into office will be public safety and getting Ontario “back on track.” This would include hiring at least one more police officer and an ordinance officer.
“I grew up here and this was the greatest town in the world to grow up in and I just want it to be safe for our children and grandchildren.
A list follows of local results, with overall state percentages (as of 9:55 p.m. local time) indicated in parenthesis.
FEDERAL OFFICE
U.S. Senator
Jo Rae Perkins (R) 3,002 (42.13%)
Dan Pulju (PG) 38 (.95%)
Ron Wyden (D) 1,115 (55.22%)
Chris Henry (P) 61 (1.6%)
Write-in 3 (.10%)
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Joe Yetter (D) 822 (34.06%)
Cliff S. Bentz (R) 3,384 (65.8%)
Write-in 7 (.14%)
STATE OFFICE
Governor
Tina Kotek (D, WF) 721 (45.45%)
Donice Noelle Smith (C) 32 (.38%)
R. Leon Noble (L) 41 (.31%)
Betsy Johnson (N) 245 (9.18%)
Christine Drazan (R) 3,230 (44.58%)
Write-in 1(.10%)
LEGISLATIVE OFFICE
State Representative, 60th District
Mark Owens (R, I, D) 3,533 (89.86%)
Antonio Sunseri (P) 438 (9.63%)
Write-in 12 (%)
COUNTY OFFICE
County Commissioner, Position 1 4-year term
Jim Mendiola (R, D) 3.567
Write-in 44
NONPARTISAN RACES
Commission of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina E Stephenson 1,350 (60.54%)
Cheri Helt 1,899 (38.85%)
Write-in 15 (.62%)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 10
Kristina Hellman, incumbent 2,875 (98.24%)
Write-in 30 (1.76%)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11
Anna M Joyce, incumbent 2,844 (98.21%)
Write-in 23 (1.79%)
County Clerk, 4-year term
Gayle V Trotter, incumbent 3,163
Write-in 11
County Treasurer, 4-year term
Jennifer J Forsyth, incumbent 3,237
Write-in 9
Malheur Co. Soil and Water Conservation
Director - Zone 1, 2 year unexpired term
No Candidate Filed
Write-in 0
Director - Zone 2, 4-year term
No Candidate Filed
Write-in 131
Director - Zone 3, 4-year term
John M Blake 2,861
Write-in
Director - Zone 5, 4-year term
Fred Eiguren 2,915
Write-in 12
CITY RACES
City of Adrian, Council members, Vote for 3
Karen E Olsen 25
Carlos F Mendoza 24
Tom Pierce 22
Write-in 0
City of Jordan Valley, Council member, Position 2, Vote for 1
Mary Aguila 40
Write-in 2
City of Jordan Valley, Council member, Position 4, Vote for 1
Write-in 13
City of Jordan Valley, Council member, Position 6
Michael White 43
Write-in 1
City of Nyssa, Council members, Vote for 4
Pat Oliver 182
Juan A Ramos 148
Mark Shuster 124
Ron Edmondson 129
Betty A Holcomb 208
Jerry Holmes 98
Morganne L Deleon 159
Write-in 5
City of Ontario, Mayor
Deborah K Folden 567
Eddie Melendrez 409
Riley J Hill 420
Write-in 6
City of Ontario, Councilors, Vote for 3
Susann Mills 750
McShane Erlebach 459
Michael Braden 684
Penny Bakefelt 725
Ken Hart 715
Write-in 19
City of Vale, Mayor
Tom Vialpando 189
Write-in 9
City of Vale, Council members, Vote for 3
Jeremiah Strohmeyer 164
Christine Phillips 168
Monte Bixby 166
Write-in 12
STATE MEASURES
Measure 111 (Amends Constitution: State must ensure health-care access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services)
Yes 1,297 (49.25%)
No 2,804 (50.75%)
Measure 112 (Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime)
Yes 1,179 (54.45%)
No 2,908 (45.55%)
Measure 113 (Amends Constitution: Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office)
Yes 2,366 (67.65%)
No 1,751 (32.35%)
Measure 114 (Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines)
Yes 931 (51.09%)
No 3,235 (48.91%)
COUNTY MEASURES
23-67 Prohibits psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in unincorporated Malheur County
Yes 3,041
No 1,092
23-68 Imposes county tax on the retail sale of marijuana items
Yes 3,118
No 1,024
CITY MEASURES
23-69 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Ontario)
Yes 981
No 391
23-70 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Nyssa)
Yes 239
No 67
23-71 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Vale)
Yes 177
No 58
23-72 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Jordan Valley)
Yes 41
No 5
23-73 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Adrian)
Yes 20
No 6
