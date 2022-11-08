Deborah Folden pulls ahead in Ontario mayoral race; Tina Kotek pulls ahead in gubernatorial race

Deborah Folden, back row, second from right, pauses for a photo with members of her family ahead on Tuesday night, Election Day. They were hosting an election night party on the bottom floor of Mackey's Public House in Ontario. According to the first round of unofficial results, Folden has pulled ahead in the Ontario mayoral race. 

This story was updated at 10:08 p.m.

VALE — The first unofficial results for Oregon's General Election are in, with local results being compiled by the Malheur County Clerk's Office and sent on to the Oregon Secretary of State.



