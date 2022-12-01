NYSSA — The Nyssa Senior Center will be hosting a dance again this month. It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a snack or desert, and admission is $5.

On Dec. 6, there will be a foot clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For $20, "make your footsies feel good," reads information on the clinic, which states that it's "good for your health, too."



