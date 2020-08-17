ONTARIO
Amidst the ongoing rise in positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution, an inmate died last week who had tested positive for the virus. The man was in his 60s, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Corrections, and the cause of death has yet to be determined.
Among all of the facilities operated by Oregon DOC, Snake River Correctional Institution has become a hotspot for spread of the virus: Of the 534 total positive COVID-19 cases among inmates at ODOC facilities, as of Aug. 15 DOC numbers show that nearly 31% of them (165) are at SRCI, and of the 149 staff members, nearly 41% (61) are also at the facility, which is located outside Ontario city limits and employees people from throughout the Treasure Valley area.
SRCI is currently one of two Oregon DOC facilities that is in a Tier 4 status. This means the entire inmate population is in quarantine for 14 days and that transfers are only being made for “lifesaving measures.” The tier 4 status has been in place since June 30, and keeps being continued as new positive cases are discovered among either inmates or employees.
According to numerous reports the Argus has received from inmates and their loved ones, however, transfers have been happening to SRCI from other facilities as well as within housing units inside the facility. Tips indicate that some of the incoming inmates are not being quarantined for 14 days.
The Argus reached out to Amber Campbell, spokeswoman for SRCI, regarding transfers at SRCI during a Tier 4 status, and she confirmed that while internal moves are limited at this time, that the Agency Operations Center ultimately determines housing moves and assignments for all DOC facilities.
Following is a question-and-answer with Campbell on Aug. 13 regarding the Tier 4 status. As answers are unchanged, it is noteworthy that Campbell refers to inmates as AICs (adults in custody).
Argus: DOC’s COVID-19 tracking page states that for a facility in a Tier 4 status, such as SRCI, transfers are only allowed for life-saving measures. My understanding, however, is that some AICs have arrived from Coffee Creek within the timeframe of the Tier 4 status. My understanding is that some of the AICs have also been moved around within SRCI to other units in the complex. Could you tell me whether that is the case, and if so, whether there is an exception to ODOC’s posted rule for incoming or internal transfers?
Campbell: The AOC determines the housing moves and housing assignments for all DOC prisons. The ODOC Intake Center continues to receive people who have been sentenced to DOC custody and cannot keep them indefinitely at that location. The new AICs are quarantined for 14 days. They are tested for COVID-19 on day ten (if prior to day 10 they are symptomatic they are tested at that time). After the 14 day quarantine; and based on a negativize COVID-19 test on day 10 they can be cleared to be assigned and moved to an institution. There may be limited internal transfers, based on a security need. At this time, internal moves are very limited at SRCI.
Argus: Are inmates who are tested or have tests pending for COVID-19 waiting in units with other inmates who may not be sick?
Campbell: SRCI has Housing Units identified for AICs who are awaiting COVID-19 test results and they are separate from AICs who are not displaying symptoms. AICs who are symptomatic and/or waiting for a COVID-19 test result are moved to a quarantine unit and celled in their own cell.
We are also testing AICs who are pending transfers and those who are releasing are paroling one week prior to leaving our institution.
Argus: For inmates who are quarantined for COVID-19, are they being quarantined for the entire 14 days?
Campbell: We go by the CDC guidelines which say:
Duration of isolation and precautions
• For most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset1 and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms.
• A limited number of persons with severe illness may produce replication-competent virus beyond 10 days that may warrant extending duration of isolation and precautions for up to 20 days after symptom onset; specifically, patients who required hospitalization, oxygen +/- steroid administration should be extended to 20 days in consultation with medical staff (doctors).
• For persons who never develop symptoms, isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA.
Argus: The prison has been on a Tier 4 status (14-day quarantine) since June 30. I realize the ongoing Tier 4 status is related to new cases that have been cropping up. Does that pertain only to new cases among AICs or new cases among guards, as well?
Campbell: It pertains to both employees and AICs.
Argus: I realize there are still tests pending, however, can you tell me when the most recent 14-day period began?
Campbell: This can change on any day. Not unlike most of society, our operations are fluid and we must be flexible each time a new positive COVID-19 case is reported to us (employee or AIC). SRCI’s quarantine status involves limited movement throughout the institution by the AIC population. The 14-day end date can change based on new confirmed cases. The Tier 4 status date may change based on contact tracing results relating to employee or AIC positive COVID-19 cases.
The contact tracing determines where the person was (employee or AIC) and who they were in close contact with. If there is a determination that an exposure could potential cause more cases the ODOC AOC can change the end date of the quarantine period.
Since this date is fluid I do not have one exact start date to refer to. Currently, SRCI’s Tier 4 status date is August 24, 2020.
When each new positive case is reported to us contact tracing begins. The date is adjusted based on when the onset of symptoms began in the person who has been reported positive.
I.E scenario.: if a positive case is reported on a Monday and the contact tracing confirms the symptoms started on Saturday; AND it is determined there could be potential exposure the 14 days start from Saturday, not Monday when the case was confirmed positive (relating to that specific case).
Hot meals
The Argus has also fielded several concerns regarding inmates not receiving their allotted amount of hot meals within a three-day period.
“Historically, we work to go no more than three days without a hot meal for the AIC population,” was Campbell’s emailed reply to that question.
She said although the dining rooms are currently closed, “SRCI is serving three hot meals per day.” Inmates go to the complex dining halls or kitchen, she said, “to pick up their meals on a to-go tray and return to the cell to eat the meal,” with each housing unit going separately to the dining hall or kitchen.
