Court upgrades charges in infant death

ONTARIO — After hearing testimony and seeing evidence on Thursday, a grand jury upgraded charges in the case of an infant death on the morning of Thanksgiving.
According to Malheur County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brendon Alexander, manslaughter in the first degree and manslaughter in the second degree have been added to the charges faced by Sergio Manuel Diaz, 24, of Ontario in relation to an infant’s death on Thanksgiving morning.
Alexander explained that a key feature in manslaughter cases is a mental state of recklessness, which is defined as a “conscious disregard of a known risk,” he said, adding that Oregon has a provision for manslaughter for criminally negligent behavior, “but if a child is under 14 and the death is by neglect or maltreatment with criminal neglect, it’s manslaughter in the second degree,” he said.
The case is still actively being investigated with the Ada County Coroner’s Office working on the autopsy. While there is no official cause of death yet, Alexander said it is likely to be a subdural hematoma, also known as a brain bleed, likely caused from a skull fracture.
Other matters being investigated are “concerning bruising” on other parts of the child’s body and “very high THC levels in his blood,” Alexander said.
One thing that the coroner will try to determine is whether the THC was through direct ingestion or second-hand smoke, but added that with it being in the blood, it is psychoactive. There was “all sorts of THC products” found at the home, including edibles, smokeables and tinctures, according to the chief deputy DA, however, he said none of that nor any paraphernalia was found laying around.
While it’s still early in the case, officials have not determined whether the mother may face charges, however Alexander noted that neither the mother nor Diaz had significant criminal histories.
Alexander credited emergency room workers at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, where the infant was taken for “excellent work in stabilizing the child enough to get him on LifeFlight.”
“They were totally focused and somehow managed to keep him alive — which was no easy feat,” he said.
The baby was then transported to a special pediatric trauma care center in Boise, where he ended up dying.
Both hospitals which treated the baby for head trauma saw the bruising on the child’s body and reported it.
Diaz is still lodged in the Malheur County Jail, where he was initially pre-arraigned on two felony charges, criminally negligent homicide, a class B felony and criminal mistreatment in the first degree, a class C felony.
Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung, who arraigned the case on Friday, kept the security at $100,000, which was initially set by Judge Erin Landis on Nov. 26.
Hung also appointed Elkhorn Public Defenders to represent Diaz in the case.
Diaz is not a family member, but is said to have lived with the mother and child.
Oregon State Police assisted Ontario Police Department in its investigation.
The newspaper is not publishing the name of the victim’s mother at this time.
A plea hearing for Diaz has been set for Dec. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.