Court OK’s 2 new members for rail shipping facility board

A still shot from drone footage taken by Anderson Perry in April shows earthwork underway at the future home of the Treasure Valley Reload Center outside of Nyssa. 

VALE — The Malheur County Development Board, which is in charge of seeing the completion of the Treasure Valley Reload Center — a multi-million dollar project funded by the state — will see two new members to its ranks.

The county’s governing body confirmed the appointment during its meeting on Wednesday. Commissioner Don Hodge was absent, but the other two members of the Malheur County Court acted on the recommendation from the board to appoint Ralph Poole and Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret.



