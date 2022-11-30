Court OK’s 2 new members for rail shipping facility board

VALE — The Malheur County Development Board, which is in charge of seeing the completion of the Treasure Valley Reload Center — a multi-million dollar project funded by the state — will see two new members to its ranks.
The county’s governing body confirmed the appointment during its meeting on Wednesday. Commissioner Don Hodge was absent, but the other two members of the Malheur County Court acted on the recommendation from the board to appoint Ralph Poole and Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret.
President of the Board Grant Kitamura in an email on Wednesday stated that Poole and Maret will fill a seats vacated in October and one that has been empty since May of 2021.
Board member Lynn Findley resigned Oct. 12. Kitamura said the District 30 Senator cited a busy schedule as a state senator noting he would not be able to perform his duties on the board as he would like to.
The other resignation was May 17, 2021, when Randi Svaty stated that other commitments and board duties did not allo her adequate time for the board.
Kitamura did not state how the board solicited people for the openings, but stated that four people expressed interest in serving on the board. He and Greg Smith conducted interviews with those interested, and sent their final recommendation to the court.
“Both Jim and Ralph have followed our project very closely from the very beginning and we felt they would be able to provide help and expertise as we complete the final 15% of our project,” Kitamura said.
He explained that Maret was the city manager for Nyssa, “the source of water and potentially sewer for the project.”
Poole was formerly an owner of Campo-Poole Distributing in Ontario, he said.
“Campo-Poole had its own rail project a few years ago when it added unrefined petroleum loading and handling equipment as well as rail siding at one of its Ontario locations,” Kitamura said.
He said that Findley and Svaty both did “a great job,” commending them and thanking them for their service.
In a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, Maret expressed enthusiasm about getting to serve on the board. As Nyssa city manager, he has been involved with them off and on since the project’s infancy in 2017. He said he has a great passion for it and believes with his experience in the public sector and private sector, with real estate, he will be able to bring different perspective to the board, though noted he believes they are doing a great job.
Maret’s schedule is packed tight, but he aims to make room and be a valuable asset.
With the project completion expected in early 2023, Maret said the end is in sight and that’s a good thing.
“We’re in the fourth quarter and we need to get the ball into the end field and finish the game,” he said. “I’m very happy and excited to be a part of that team to finish this project. It’s been a very long haul.”
