Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez has five days to resign, justify why he shouldn’t, or do nothing and wait for a special election for voters to decide on whether he should remain in office.
Ontario City Recorder Tori Barnett provided an update to the newspaper Tuesday morning. She was notified from Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter that enough signatures had been certified, so there was no need to validate any more of those turned in. If needed, petition circulators had until June 7 to collect signatures.
Petitioner Cydney Cooke filed paperwork on March 9 to recall Rodriguez.
Multiple questions were sent from the newspaper regarding the outcome of her petition, including how many petition circulators she had, if she’d ever been involved in a recall initiative in her life, whether she aimed to apply for an open seat on the council should Rodriguez resign or voters recall him, and how it felt to have obtained the needed signatures on the petition.
”I and my team are excited to be a part of such a historic moment in time for the City of Ontario,” wrote Cooke in her reply. “We hope our bravery and determination has inspired more citizens to get active and register to vote!”
This is the second petition filed to recall Rodriguez, with the first filed in July of 2020 by Vernon Dennisson resulting in no action, as required documentation was not turned in by the deadline.
Should Rodriguez choose to resign, he must submit that in writing to Barnett by 5 p.m. Friday. The city recorder explained that if Rodriguez does submit a letter of resignation, it will be effective immediately.
If he does not resign, the matter will go to a special election, which could cost about $10,000, according to early estimates from Trotter. Also, if he does not resign, Rodriguez can submit a statement of justification about why he should not, and legally has until 5 p.m. June 7 to do so. His response would then accompany the ballot.
Trotter would then have 35 days from June 8 to get the ballot filed. According to Barnett, if an election happens, Trotter is aiming for July 6 to be Election Day. A simple majority of 51-49 would be needed for a recall.
In a phone interview this morning, Rodriguez told the newspaper he does not intend to resign.
“I fully intend to go to a vote with a response,” he said. “ I think it’s fair to the community to have all the information they would need to make an informed citizens vote.”
He said the best way to describe why he feels that way is that when he was voted into office, “it wasn’t in any way, shape, or form” done by “a group of 500 citizens.
According to Malheur County election records, when voters elected Rodriguez to his seat in 2018, they had to select their top three of the seven candidates, which included Cooke. Rodriguez garnered the second-most votes in that election, receiving 1,147 in his favor.
“I gave the community the option to vote me in or not. I feel this is how it is supposed to go,” he said. “I want to make sure the community has input on anything they decide on — just like in city council — and I am not going to be doing anything different on this.”
In an email to the newspaper this morning, Ontario City Councilor Ken Hart had firm words about going to an election over a recall, when a petition had been successfully generated.
“In my opinion, the gathering of enough signatures to put a recall vote on the ballot is sufficient proof that Councilman Rodriguez has lost the trust of the voters of Ontario,” wrote Hart. “I ask that he take into consideration the impact that a recall campaign and vote would have on the City. Should he decide to allow the recall vote to proceed I will cast my vote in favor of his being recalled as a Ontario City Councilor.”
It is noteworthy that Hart, after being selected to fill a position vacated by Dan Capron, nominated Rodriguez as council president.
It isn’t often that city councilors get recalled — at least in Ontario.
Barnett said she has been with the city for 26 years, and this is her first recall.
“Things like this don’t happen in this town,” she said. “It’s the first time for a charter amendment [since I’ve been here, too].”
Rodriguez’ term goes through the end of 2022, with voters selecting a replacement in November that year.
Rodriguez took over the role as council president in January, after being nominated by Councilor Ken Hart.
While the public has continued to press the council to do something about stripping the presidency from Rodriguez, the city’s charter is written in such a way that the council can not do that.
The city’s charter also prevents the council from stripping presidency from a sitting member. However, it is noteworthy that a committee reviewing the city’s charter is gearing up to propose changes to several subsections of what is essentially the city’s constitution. Among these, is giving the council authority to revoke presidency by majority vote.
Barnett said the recall petitions and proposal to amend the charter has been a learning curve for her, but she calls for help when she needs it.
“I do not hesitate to call the state,” she said. “I want to follow the steps and do it right so nothing comes back on me.”
