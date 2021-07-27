ONTARIO — After being unsatisfied with the outcome of a tie vote during Ontario City Council’s second regular meeting of the month tonight, newly elected Council President Ken Hart requested a re-revote. The result: A much desired, long-planned for public safety training facility will take a back seat for at least 40 more months, while a private business leases out the building instead. Had they not taken a revote, Ontario Fire Department would be able to continue its use of the facility and the private business owner — former city councilor Dan Jones who just sold the Chevron station on Southwest Fourth — would have had to either build a facility from the ground up, which he says is cost-prohibitive at this time — or find another space to lease for GelFire Systems.
As a result of the 4-2 vote, Ontario’s firefighters will go back to training in a small space in a bay in the fire station and conduct limited training exercises on grounds. For full training exercises, they’ll have to go to a facility in Nampa, 30-minutes away from their call area.
Ontario’s former Public Works shop and surrounding areas were incepted more than three years ago, to become a cooperative training facility for the city’s fire and police departments with an abundance of regional training opportunities thereby available, according to information presented by Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton during the meeting. The concept stretched back to former Police Chiefs Cal Kunz, Lt. Jason Cooper when he was the interim chief, and carried forward by Chief Steven Romero.
Since it was conceptualized, use of the full facility was put on hold momentarily for the first citing of the tiny home shelters, and then for the Ani-Care animal shelter, until it moved to Nyssa.
For quite a few months now, the Ontario Fire Department has regularly been using the facility to conduct a variety of training exercises, including extrications and a host of fire simulations.
Pleas from Tom Greco, who is a local pastor and school board member, and Leighton came at the top of the meeting during public comments.
Greco asked the council to “support the fire chief in keeping 55 Northeast Second Ave. as a training site for his people.” He spoke of his military experience, having spent more than half of his adult life in the U.S. Army. Greco said the only edge the U.S. military has is training, and that the only way it keeps that edge is through more training. The same is true for public safety, he said.
Quoting a military expression, Greco said if we do more training in peace, we will bleed less in war, then emphasized, the more training available for public safety officials, the more likely they are to save the lives of citizens and of themselves.
“Training is essential,” he said.
Leighton’s plea to the council also included how when citizens call 911 they expect someone well-trained to respond. He additionally provided the requirements for training hours needed by those in his department each year, depending on the level of certificates they carry, including EMTs.
“We don’t just put the wet stuff on the red stuff,” Leighton said, explaining to the council that firefighters answer the calls for a variety of other issues, including animal rescues, different alarms (some of which are false), smells, slips, trips, falls, hazmat, and plane, train and automobile wrecks.
Ready to mitigate, firefighters are expected to be counselors, scientists, physician assistants, building specialist, law enforcement and all that in one, the fire chief told the council.
Letters of support
Six letters supporting a multi-agency training facility for the Ontario Fire & Rescue Department were included in the City Council’s packet for consideration. These came from Ontario Rural Fire, the Rural Fire Board secretary, a training officer at Fruitland Fire Department, Police Chief Steven Romero, Payette Fire Chief Steve Castenada, and Tom Vialpando, mayor of Vale, who used to be a firefighter.
These letters all echoed not only support, but pointed out that fire departments around the region are limited in training opportunities for structural fire training. Vialpando even suggested that a consortium of area fire departments could “come together and create a state-of-the-art facility” to “meet the needs of the entire county and surrounding area.” Furthermore, Castenada pointed out that Ontario is a centralized location, preferred for holding yearly training for firefighters at Treasure Valley Community College.
Leighton and Castenada’s letter both explained that training is available in Nampa, however, with those agencies growing there have been more and more scheduling conflicts at that facility in order to get the required training.
“A more centralized location would reduce the burden of traveling departments as well as add the opportunity to handle more students,” Castenada’s letter reads.
Value and costs
The value of such a training facility, Leighton explained to the council, would be that firefighters, EMT and Hazmat personnel can complete required training without having to travel out of the area. Additionally, it is a safer and more consolidated situation than what is currently being used to conduct limited training in Station 2 and the parking lot at City Hall. A facility like this could also be a viable option as an emergency operations center in the case City Hall was out of commission, the fire chief explained.
The value is indeed for the community, too, as it would be a central training space for departments, agencies and organizations across the Western Treasure Valley.
The up front costs for the first two years were about $10,000 for year one to do some repair and maintenance and purchase office equipment; in year two, it was estimated to be $745. But it was the final year, estimated at $235,00 with a full cost breakdown provided, which had some on the council expressing concern. That concept is to build a tower structure with a concrete pad in that third year. However, Leighton did tell the council that it was not something they would have to agree to in that third year, and that other agencies may be willing to help with the cost.
He urged the council to be proactive rather than reactive when it came to emergency services.
Wwe are way behind the curve on training,” he said. “I think to wait is not going to be beneficial in the grand scheme of things.”
Council discussion and decision
During their discussion of what to do with the property, which came later in the meeting under new business, the council considered a proposal from City Manager Adam Brown to approve a 40-month lease with Gelfire systems, using the money from the lease to be set aside to eventually build out the regional training facility or to designate the public works facility as a future regional training facility.
In his agenda report, he told the council that the Fire & Rescue had used the building and adjoining city grounds to train firefighters. He mentioned the talk of using the grounds as a regional facility had been “long talked about.”
Lease offers and counter offers had already been negotiated with GelFire for $1,950 per month, Brown said, adding that a formal lease would need constructed.
It is noteworthy that Brown’s summary states that the term of the lease would be 40 months, and expire on Dec. 31. At that time, the Jones planes to move his business to a newly built facility, unless the city wants to sell the property. In Jones’ letter to Brown dated July 23, he expressed appreciation for meeting with him July 19 to discuss the possibility and to do a walk-thru of the property.
Jones also states he wants the lease for 41 months, beginning Sept. 1, and that it would be responsible for ordinary repairs, “with the city guaranteeing the roof and HVAC from catastrophic failure.”
That option to purchase was noted there, too, with Jones stating that he wants GelFire Systems to be granted the “first right of refusal” to purchase the property if the city decided to sell it.
Eventually, Councilor John Kirby said it was be difficult for him to remove his “emotions” over Jones, even when weighing it against , and Mayor Riley Hill stated that they were getting ready to look at some $500,000 in budget cuts because of marijuana shortfalls, adding that people still want a quarter-million dollars for the swimming pool.
As the proposed fire training facility was going to include classroom space, Hart suggested they use space which is currently being used by the police department. Leighton, however, said that facility was too far away for the to go out to, with the former public works building being more centrally located in the event of having to go on call for an emergency.
Councilors Eddie Melendrez and Michael Braden voted no on leasing the facility to Jones, with Melendrez stating if it meant another three or four years for firefighters to have a training facility he was against it and Braden stating that he wanted to listen to both Leighton and Romero, who requested their support, mentioning that Brown even said staff had supported using the facility as training.
Hill’s final words before the re-vote was that lease was a “reasonable compromise,” adding that if would give Leighton time to meet with other entities to request monetarial support for the training facility.
(1) comment
Seems ironic that we are giving up a facility that firefighters have been using to train, in exchange for a lease from a company that makes products to START fires?!?! Are we making a decision for what is best for Ontario or purely what makes the most money?
