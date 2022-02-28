Couch cushions reignite once outside, causing house fire

VALE — A Vale man lost his home on Saturday night, after some couch cushions that caught on fire reignited after being put outside.
Vale Fire and Ambulance was paged out at about 9:15 p.m. initially to a call of debris burning in a backyard. However, it now looks like the initial cause was “improperly disposed of burning material,” according to Vale Fire Chief Jess Tolman in a phone interview this morning.
He said a Malheur County Sheriff’s deputy who arrived on scene ahead of the fire crews reported that the back end of the house was on fire. As units were on the way, Tolman arrived on scene and saw two sheds and the back end of the house fully involved.
He said the house was a wood frame structure with one-story in the front and a two-story addition in the back.
“We lost all of the second addition and then the fire got up into the attic of the first section of the house,” the chief said.
As to how the cushions caught fire, Tolman said the man apparently they were too close to a space heater.
“He thought he put [the fire] out, so he put them outside and they reignited on him,” the chief said.
Tolman explained that some couch cushions have materials, such as foam that “hold heat really good. You may think it’s out and it will quickly reignite on you.”
He said the man was the one who found the fire and was able to notify dispatch and get out with no injuries.
Red Cross was on scene to provide aid to the man on the night of the fire, Tolman said.
Overall, there were about 10 firefighters from Vale. Initially, a crew responded with a pumper, followed by another crew with a ladder truck and several people responded, too, with miscellaneous apparatus and manpower. Crews from Ontario and Fruitland also responded, each bringing an engine.
Vale crews were on scene until about 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Tolman said, noting that the house was on Glenn Street, about a block south of Farmers Supply Co-Op.
Tolman said with the cold weather many people still are using space heaters, as such urging caution.
“Make sure all combustibles are 3 feet or better away from them,” he said. “If you do have a small incident, go ahead and give us a call. We will come out and check and make sure everything is OK.”
People who opt not to call, should take the material outside, apply a “large amount of water — not small,” and take care not to lean it against a house or anything else. A good distance is 4 to 5 feet, Tolman said, “because if it does reignite, it will put off a large amount of heat.”
