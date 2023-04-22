Members of the community take to the streets to express their support for Nyssa Police Department Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who died in the line of duty on April 15, as an emergency vehicle procession took place.
NYSSA — Earlier today, members of the community and police officers from all over the state of Oregon, along with the Western Treasure Valley, gathered at Nyssa High School for a celebration of life for Nyssa Police Department Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty.
There was an emergency vehicle procession that took place prior to the celebration of life, starting at John J. Easly Memorial Gymnasium, in Ontario. The public was invited to watch, and a large portion of the community showed their support. As the front of the procession arrived at Nyssa High School, there were still others leaving the gym in Ontario, according to one of the Oregon State Police troopers in attendance.
The celebration of life took place in the auditorium at Nyssa High School, with other members of the community watching the livestream from the Nyssa High School gymnasium. There were some that shared some memories and words about Johnson, highlighting who he was as a person, the impact he made on their lives, and thanking him for his service and sacrifice.
For more information regarding Johnson’s celebration of life will be in the Tuesday edition of the Argus Observer.
