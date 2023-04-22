NYSSA — Earlier today, members of the community and police officers from all over the state of Oregon, along with the Western Treasure Valley, gathered at Nyssa High School for a celebration of life for Nyssa Police Department Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty.

There was an emergency vehicle procession that took place prior to the celebration of life, starting at John J. Easly Memorial Gymnasium, in Ontario. The public was invited to watch, and a large portion of the community showed their support. As the front of the procession arrived at Nyssa High School, there were still others leaving the gym in Ontario, according to one of the Oregon State Police troopers in attendance.



