ONTARIO — After more than 10 months since they were halted, city officials have finally decided what to do with nearly $1 million in outstanding civil penalty fees and associated fines related to violating city code: Wipe the slate clean.
This decision came during the discussion portion at the end of the Ontario City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
The general consensus of the council was to remove all the outstanding fines. As such, City Manager Adam Brown will draft up a resolution to be brought back to the council to make that happen, so long as the steps to do so are checked off with legal counsel.
Council President Ken Hart wanted to know about the number of accounts, asking Brown whether it was 25 or 2,000. The city manager said it was somewhere in the middle.
The city temporarily halted the issuance of any new fines or fees on May 6, 2021. At that time, there were 62 accounts for $1,041,400 for for civil penalties and derelict buildings, confirmed Finance Director Kari Ott in an email this morning.
“There has been a freeze on these so there are no new accounts,” she said.
Notably, on that the list was a residence with fines nearly triple its value and another fine that was $231,800 that initially started out as $4,300.
Brown and Finance Director Kari Ott were unable to return requests for comment to the newspaper by deadline on Wednesday morning to verify if the total number of accounts had grown or if the balance had changed since the hold was placed.
Other options were also discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.
One proposal was to open an appeal time for existing fines, which would require finding a hearing officer for every appeal. Another proposal was greatly reducing the appeal fee to as low as $10 or $15. And another was get rid of the appeal fee. Hart noted it would be much like when a person defends himself over a traffic ticket, and they don’t have to pay to protest it.
It was discussed at length about how cumbersome it would be to send out letters to all those with outstanding fines to give them 90 days to appeal. If everyone on the list decided to do that, they would have to find a qualified hearing officer to conduct countless appeal processes.
The conversation kept tipping toward clearing the slate by removing all the outstanding fines and starting from scratch once an amendment was in place on the ordinances.
“We’ve spent a lot of time and effort on this, and we’re still at ground zero,” said Councilor Sam Baker. “Let’s wipe it clean and get ready for the future. What happened is a mess. This won’t hurt the community members’ feelings.”
Councilor John Kirby, who is a council liaison for the Code Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee, said he didn’t think the move would be “at odds with the community at all.”
Hart pointed to the logistics of how an appeals process would work when the system was being substantially revamped.
“I think it would make more sense to say, ‘Let’s wipe the slate clean and move forward once we figure out [the new system],’” he said. “It sure seems better to use forward-looking than to clean out the last couple of years of this issue.”
To this, Hill added there also were “outside forces” playing in to a decision being needed sooner than later. The city is currently facing a lawsuit from an Ontario citizen and property owner. Lawyers for Heriberta Contreras Granados filed that lawsuit against Ontario on Dec. 3, 2021.
It claims that the city violated her constitutional rights under the Eighth and Fourteenth amendments and seeks a jury trial. The suit seeks damages or compensation for excessive fines for a nuisance abatement case that began in February of 2020.
According to an update this morning from the U.S. District Court — District of Oregon that case is still active. A judge granted a motion to file an amended complaint on March 9, and that was done on March 14. The court officials says it kept the same parties. Among the deadlines ahead for the case is a July 29 discovery hearing.
How we got here and what’s next
A lawsuit by Hill against the city in February of 2021 prompted Ontario to revisit its fines for code enforcement violations. The judge ultimately ruled in Hill’s favor in September of 2021. Prior to that, the City Council put a temporary halt to collecting any more ordinance fines. An ad hoc committee was established, but its first meeting was not until November of 2021. Since then, it has been reviewing the codes and fine structures.
The committee’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Kirby said that the group is about 75% of the way through reviewing the ordinances to give back to the council for amendments. He and Councilor Michael Braden, who is also a liaison, said the group’s only goal was to review the fines; what do do with those outstanding fines, all along had been up to the Ontario City Council.
