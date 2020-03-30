ONTARIO — According to an email from Ontario’s City Manager Adam Brown sent at noon on Monday, a special meeting will take place at noon on Tuesday in the Council Chamber.
The meeting will begin with a closed chamber topic and will reopen for the remainder of the special meeting to commence.
“The meeting will open to the public after which the mayor will announce the closed session. The meeting will be then reopened after the closed session,” explained Brown in the email message.
The public is urged to attend virtually, as it will be streamed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
