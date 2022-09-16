Butane extraction of marijuana official cause of fire

Fire investigators have determined that someone was using butane in a marijuana extraction process in the common bathroom just before it caused an explosion and subsequent fire at this two-story building on Southeast Second Street in Ontario.
ONTARIO — The cause of a fire on Sept. 12 that completely destroyed the top floor of a two-story building on Southeast Second Street on Sept. 12 was marijuana extraction. The fire displaced 15 to 30 or more occupants who had been living in the building, and a food market on the lower level suffered heavy water damage.
According to an update from Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton on Friday, fire investigators have determined that someone was using butane in an extraction process. It was being done in the common bathroom.
“It went bad, then there was an explosion and it got into the roof,” Leighton said.
As to whether there will be any charges filed, he said that Oregon State Police are continuing their investigation, which includes trying to locate all the people who were in the building that night for witness statements.
Butane hash oil is made by using flammable butane to extract THC from marijuana. Per Oregon law (Oregon Revised Statute 475B.359), starting a fire while illegally producing butane hash oil is a felony, punishable by up to $375,000 and 20 years in prison.
Leighton said this isn’t the first time in his career he has seen fires caused from that type of extraction, with a couple in the Ontario area and Nampa.
“They are not a good thing,” he said, noting that those other ones had fortunately been smaller.
Leighton explained that butane is highly volatile, noting that when mixtures get to the right level, it creates an explosion.
The fire started at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 and four local police officers who were nearby helped evacuate people from the building.
Leighton previously noted that the fire system that was in the building appeared not to be working, as someone had pulled the lever but no alarms were sounding. Furthermore, he noted that there were no smoke detectors located anywhere.
Witnesses who have talked to officials reported hearing a “big loud explosion,” followed by yelling and people knocking on doors telling people to get out.
In addition to OSP, Ontario Fire Department was assisted by the Oregon State Fire Marshal, and fire departments from Fruitland, New Plymouth, Vale and Weiser. Treasure Valley Paramedics and Red Cross officials also responded.
Leighton previously noted that according to Oregon building codes, the building will be counted as a total loss if insurance adjusters consider 50% or more of it damaged.
