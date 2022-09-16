Butane extraction of marijuana official cause of fire

Fire investigators have determined that someone was using butane in a marijuana extraction process in the common bathroom just before it caused an explosion and subsequent fire at this two-story building on Southeast Second Street in Ontario.

 Photo courtesy of Ontario Fire Department

ONTARIO — The cause of a fire on Sept. 12 that completely destroyed the top floor of a two-story building on Southeast Second Street on Sept. 12 was marijuana extraction. The fire displaced 15 to 30 or more occupants who had been living in the building, and a food market on the lower level suffered heavy water damage.

According to an update from Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton on Friday, fire investigators have determined that someone was using butane in an extraction process. It was being done in the common bathroom.



Tags

Load comments