ONTARIO — A “fire storm” of outcry by citizens regarding a private entity leasing a portion of a facility being used by Ontario firefighters to do public safety training caused a private citizen looking to lease that space from the city to change his mind.
According to an email sent to the Argus Observer on Thursday afternoon from City Manager Adam Brown, Dan Jones with GelFire Systems said that his company would not proceed with the lease agreement with the city of Ontario for the former Public Works shop at 55 NE Second.
Jones initial proposal to the city for the 40-month lease also included an option to purchase the facility should it ever be deemed surplus property.
For now, the Ontario Fire Department will continue to be able to use the entire area they have been training in for several months.
The plan for more than three years has been to eventually build the area out into a multidisciplinary training facility for use by regional law enforcement and fire personnel.
Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton presented estimated costs for that at the July 27 City Council meeting, prior to the council considering the lease.
“I am going to continue to work on the plans we had for us, and am excited to move forward and present more material to the council and hope we can make it a very nice regional training facility,” he said. “It will be a positive thing that will take a while to build, it’s going to be work in progress.”
Learning of the news from Brown, City Council President Ken Hart sent an email to his co-councilors and newspaper this afternoon.
“This is a great opportunity for the chief to come back to the council with a formal budget amendment to fund the training facility, as well as formal financial commitments from other cities that would financially support this effort,” he wrote.
During the July 27 meeting, Leighton told the council the cost for the city to get the facility adequately prepared for multiple agencies to use it was $10,000 this year, $745 next year and $235,000 for the final year to build a tower. However, he did note that the tower was optional and could be done over a course of time. He also indicated other agencies would be willing to help with financial contributions.
Leighton told the newspaper he will likely spend this month getting as prepared as possible, and aims to make a new presentation to the council in September.
Brown agreed with Hart that this was a good opportunity to come up with a formal plan.
“… but I think he needs to bake it a little more and turn the PowerPoint into a written document,” he said.
Brown said he wasn’t certain whether it would be best to do a budget amendment at this time or just work toward the planning for the next budget cycle and focus on partnership commitments right now.
“That seemed to be really important to the council, and I would agree,” he said.
Additionally, Leighton had been moving ahead as of Thursday morning trying to retrofit the remaining space to work for his crews’ training needs.
The fire chief will now need to “re-strategize with his team on how they propose to do that,” Brown said.
Despite voting to go ahead with the private sector lease twice on June 27, Hart reached out to Brown the afternoon of Aug. 1, the same day an editorial in the newspaper appeared over the matter.
“I will admit that the request from the Chief related to the new fire training facility caught me off guard,” he said. “I am not sure about others on the Council, but I was not aware of the plan to use the facility until the council packet went out a week ago along with the staff negotiated lease terms for the building with Jones.”
Hart sought to learn more from the process, he said, ensuring “we give every consideration to the safety and training needs of the various departments.” In order to understand that, he was seeking to find out the history of the building for the last decade, including whether it was ever deemed surplus, whether the chief made a budget request for building the training facility at the staff level for the 2021-22 budget cycle and, if so, if that request made it to the council; how much the overall fire department requested during the 2021-22 budget process compared to how much was approved; and the approximate dates of presentations/requests to this Council or prior Councils related to turning the building into a fire training facility.”
On Thursday, Hart said he was still interested in those answers.
It is noteworthy that multiple people stated the vision for the fire training facility stretched back three police chiefs to former Chief Cal Kunz, who was said to initially have come up with the idea.
