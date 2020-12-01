ONTARIO
The City of Ontario was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association with the organization’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award in recognition of the city’s budget.
The statement from the association, received on Tuesday afternoon, says that this award is “a significant achievement by the entity.” The explanation goes further saying that the award is representative of a commitment to the “highest principles of governmental budgeting.”
“When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Peter Hall,” reads the statement.
In concluding the announcement, the statement says that there are “over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program” and going on to state that the most recent award recipients, along with the budgetary documents are posted each quarter to the Government Finance Officers Association’s website.
