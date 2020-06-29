Brown mandates face coverings in indoor public spaces

ONTARIO — Gov. Kate Brown starting, Wednesday people entering indoor public spaces anywhere in Oregon will be required to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. She made the announcement Monday afternoon that the guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.
With the Fourth of July holiday just days away, Brown says it is a “critical point for Oregon” in the pandemic, as there was a spike in COVID-19 cases following Memorial Day.
“Please keep your Fourth of July celebrations small and local,” the governor urges. “Another spike in cases after the upcoming holiday weekend could put Oregon in a dangerous position.”
Who is enforcing it?
For businesses, Brown says Oregon OSHA will be taking the lead, along with other state and local agencies, in enforcing face covering requirements.
An Oregon OSHA official has previously told the newspaper that OSHA’s involvement in businesses relates to “potential worker exposure to COVID-19” in the workplace. OSHA citations and penalties can be possible for those businesses not protecting employees, including failing to implement physical distancing measures.
As for businesses that are shuttered to the public, but still operating with employees on site, it was not made immediately clear if the same rules still apply. Requests for further information from Oregon OSHA and Brown’s office were not returned by press time.
Requirements for face coverings already were mandated in eight counties due to rampant spread of the virus.
‘Alarming rate’ of spread could shutter businesses once again
“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” said Brown in a news release. “Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties.
The governor says modeling from the Oregon Health Authority predicts hospitals could be overwhelmed by new cases and hospitalizations “within weeks.”
“The choices every single one of us make in the coming days matter,” Brown says.
The face coverings reduce the chance of the disease spreading through droplets while breathing, talking, coughing or sneezing. Wearing coverings and practicing the rule of 6-feet distance between yourself and others in public, as well as regular hand washing and staying home when sick all help in diminishing the virus’ spread.
“I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing. If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face covering when out in public,” Brown said in the news release.
Acknowledging the steps Oregonians have taken to ensure public safety have been “incredible sacrifices, Brown says the actions we take can protect “friends, neighbors, loved ones, and fellow Oregonians” from COVID as well as prevent the need for another statewide shutdown.
“We are truly all in this together,” she said.
