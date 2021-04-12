PAYETTE
A 5-year-old boy died on Saturday afternoon after being thrown from an ATV he had been riding on when it overturned in a pasture.
According to a news release from Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, the accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at a private home off of Hill Road.
The release states that the boy was being supervised by family members.
A follow up email from Creech says the boy was riding alone on the four-wheeler with family members nearby watching him.
Initial reports indicate that the child was not wearing a helmet.
An autopsy is scheduled this week to determine the cause of death.
Payette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Payette Police and Fire departments, as well as Payette County Paramedics and an air ambulance that “assisted at the scene with the victim.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.