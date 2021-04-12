PAYETTE

A 5-year-old boy died on Saturday afternoon after being thrown from an ATV he had been riding on when it overturned in a pasture.

According to a news release from Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, the accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at a private home off of Hill Road.

The release states that the boy was being supervised by family members.

A follow up email from Creech says the boy was riding alone on the four-wheeler with family members nearby watching him.

Initial reports indicate that the child was not wearing a helmet.

An autopsy is scheduled this week to determine the cause of death.

Payette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Payette Police and Fire departments, as well as Payette County Paramedics and an air ambulance that “assisted at the scene with the victim.”

