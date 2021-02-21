ONTARIO
The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board is accepting applications for another round of grants through its border fund programs, targeting three different areas.
The Community Improvement Planning grants are geared to assist local government complete planning initiatives, such as master plans for parks transportation, airports and other needs, and can be used to match other fundings source such as state and federal. The maximum grant for any one applicant is $100,000 for all projects.
The Education and Workforce Training grant is open to local education service providers, and will help pay for programs, equipment and facility upgrades needed for training. Applications must be supported by letters from the industry explaining the need for the planned training. A one-to-one match is required. A maximum of $100,000 will be awarded per project.
The Scott Fairley Memorial Edge Grant will be awarded for innovative and creative solutions for enhancing the economic vitality and opportunities in the border region of upper Malheur County, within 20 miles of the Oregon/Idaho border. The grant is open to residents and entities, including school, businesses, local government, nonprofits and community groups within the border region.
The maximum grant award will be $25,000.
Information about the grant programs is available in the program handbook which can be found on the Economic Board’s website at https://bit.ly/3pBTH5G
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.