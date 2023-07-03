Boise woman goes missing in southern Malhuer County

Gwen Brunelle, 27, of Boise, was last seen in Malheur County at about noon on June 27. On Friday, her car was found on the Succor Creek Road, about half a mile from U.S. Highway 95 in Malheur County. Search and rescue crews have been searching for several days in the area.

JORDAN VALLEY — A 27-year-old woman from Boise went missing last week and was last seen in the southern area of Malheur County, where search and rescue crews have been trying to locate her.

A car belonging to Gwen Brunelle was found on the Succor Creek Road, about half a mile from U.S. Highway 95 in Malheur County on Friday.



Tags

Load comments