Boise woman goes missing in southern Malhuer County

Gwen Brunelle, 27, of Boise, was last seen in Malheur County at about noon on June 27. On Friday, her car was found on the Succor Creek Road, about half a mile from U.S. Highway 95 in Malheur County. Search and rescue crews have been searching for several days in the area.
JORDAN VALLEY — A 27-year-old woman from Boise went missing last week and was last seen in the southern area of Malheur County, where search and rescue crews have been trying to locate her.
A car belonging to Gwen Brunelle was found on the Succor Creek Road, about half a mile from U.S. Highway 95 in Malheur County on Friday.
“She may have wandered from the car or was abducted,” according to a post from Andy Brunelle shared by Malheur County Search and Rescue on its Facebook page.
Brunelle left Boise on June 26 and was last seen at noon June 27 at the Sinclair gas station in Jordan Valley, according to her husband’s post. She is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and medium brown hair.
“She may present as disoriented,” according to his post, but it does not state why.
Malheur County Undersheriff Dave Kesey explained the statement was made is because the family said she has medications that she has not been taking for several days.
According to Malheur County Search and Rescue, they have been assisted by Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit, Ontario Fire and Rescue and numerous other volunteers. Searchers have used dogs, drones, UTVs, horses and gone on foot for the past couple days, according to an update on Sunday night.
Kesey said at this point there is no new information and nothing new learned from the recent searches.
"Sounds like we're going to kind of regroup," he said.
This includes looking for additional resources, including possibly a helicopter since a plane had gone up already a couple times.
"You just don't realize how big that area is until you get out and start searching it," Kesey said.
In addition to searching a large area with limited resources, the heat is playing a factor in an area that offers minimal, if any, shade. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper-90s for at least the next week.
Anybody who sees Brunelle is urged to contact Malheur County dispatch at (541) 473-5125 or Boise Police at (208) 377-6790.
