ADRIAN
A rollover crash just northwest of the Oregon-Idaho border near Adrian early Saturday morning killed one person from Boise and injured two, who were taken by Life Flight to a Boise hospital to be treated for injuries.
According to a news release from Oregon State Police, the single-car crash happened on Highway 201S near milepost 18.
Police did not indicate which direction the driver, Katelyn Shipley, 24, of Mountain Home, was traveling when she left the roadway, but say that the BMW 325 she was driving rolled several times.
Shipley and one of her passengers, Duncan Owen, 25, of Boise, were taken to the hospital. The other passenger, Austin Mallon, 26, died at the scene from fatal injuries, according to the news release.
A spokesman at Saint Alphonsus said that Shipley was still in the hospital and listed as in fair condition as of Monday morning, and that Owen was no longer a patient there.
State Police say they were assisted by the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, Treasure Valley Paramedics, Life Flight and Oregon Department of Transportation.
