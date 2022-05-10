'Ballots were blowing' in the wind

Ballots for Malheur County's Special District Election are due in drop boxes by 8 p.m. May 18 or inside a post office during business hours that day to be postmarked. Drop box locations include: • Vale – Malheur County Courthouse, corner of “C” and Bryant streets, drive up, parking lot in back of Courthouse; • Ontario – Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario; • Nyssa – Nyssa City Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa; and • Jordan Valley – Yturri Blvd, County Right of Way, Across from the Post office.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

JORDAN VALLEY — Voters who have dropped ballots into the official ballot drop box in Jordan Valley on Monday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. need to contact the Malheur County Clerk’s Office as soon as possible.

According to a news release from Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter this morning, the “box was not properly secured and ballots were blowing out of it due to the wind.”

“I have taken immediate steps to retrieve the ballots and have secured the drop box,” wrote Trotter in the release which was dated Monday.

While that is true, there may be ballots which were not recovered. As such, voters who used that drop box on Monday are urged to contact the Clerk’s Office to ensure their ballot has been received.

As of Friday, 8.1% of ballots mailed out for the Primary Election had been cast.

“If we have not, we will work with you to get you a replacement ballot to ensure that your vote will count,” Trotter states.

She said she is taking the matter very seriously and doing everything in her power to ensure it does not happen again.

“Each drop box operator has been given specific instruction on how to properly install and operate the drop box,” Trotter wrote.

Additionally, she has contacted the state Election Division and is working with them on additional safety measures. This may include increased patrols by Malheur County Sheriff’s deputies and retraining staff on drop-box procedures.



