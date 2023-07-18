As Americold pulls out of Treasure Valley Reload Center, commissioner says 'we're in it for the long haul'

Malheur County Economic Development officials were in conversations in June of 2019 with Cryo-Trans regarding providing refrigerated cars, such as those seen here, to ship product from the proposed Treasure Valley Reload Center.
Editor's note: Since it was first posted online at 2:45 a.m. July 18, this article has been updated to include comments from one of the Malheur County Commissioners.
NYSSA — In a news release on Tuesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation announced it has received a notice of intent by Atlanta, Georgia-based Americold Logistics to terminate its agreement to lease and operate the Treasure Valley Reload Center. It states that officials from Americold cited ongoing construction delays at the facility for its decision to back out of the agreement, as well as “insufficient customer volumes.”
“Americold’s decision coincides with a deliberate pause on the part of the MCDC board to allow time to best plan a successful future for the project,” the release states. “To that end, the MCDC team is updating the business, operational, and financial plans and exploring all options.”
The pause in construction of the facility meant to haul local commodities to far-off places comes as the Economic Development Board continues to seek ways to fill a total of $10.5 million in additional funding needs, over the project’s original $26 million budget as awarded by the Oregon Legislature.
“The future economic prosperity of Malheur County and its residents depends on good decisions based on accurate and up to date information, particularly on investments of the scale and scope of the reload project,” the release continues. “That is exactly what the MCDC board and all the stakeholders in this important project are committed to delivering.”
In her June 29 report to the board, Shawna Peterson, officer to the board, said a request by Rep. Mark Owens, R-District 60, had yielded approval of $5 million for the reload center by the legislature.
Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs provided his thoughts on the update during a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.
"It's not the best news in the world. However, I don't think Americold is the only company in that business. Our first option is trying to find someone to replace them," he said.
Jacobs said finding a replacement would be Peterson's first line of business, stating that "there are
other businesses in the business of shipping onions."
He also said Peterson has had conversations with Union Pacific officials about how to hook up to the rail without having a building to do so.
"We are hoping we can move forward [without the building]," Jacobs said.
However, his thoughts also turned to the industrial park, as a whole.
There are 142 acres which can be utilized for the industrial park, and it is hoped that other businesses interested in being near rail access will set up shop there. Jacobs said there have been some small businesses that have shown interests, but that so far there has been "nobody concrete." He also has spoken with people throughout the Treasure Valley who have told him this will be the only rail facility like this in the whole region.
"I don't feel like this is totally a stopping point, especially for the industrial park," he said. As for the reload facility, "We just have to get out there and beat the brush. I don't think we want to pull out and drop everything — we're in it for the long haul."
Requests for comment are pending with the other two members of the county's governing body, Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioner Jim Mendiola.
Comment requests to Peterson and to Board President Grant Kitamura regarding the board's next steps are pending as of publication time.
