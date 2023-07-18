As Americold pulls out of Treasure Valley Reload Center, commissioner says 'we're in it for the long haul'

Malheur County Economic Development officials were in conversations in June of 2019 with Cryo-Trans regarding providing refrigerated cars, such as those seen here, to ship product from the proposed Treasure Valley Reload Center. 

 Argus Observer, file

Editor's note: Since it was first posted online at 2:45 a.m. July 18, this article has been updated to include comments from one of the Malheur County Commissioners.

NYSSA — In a news release on Tuesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation announced it has received a notice of intent by Atlanta, Georgia-based Americold Logistics to terminate its agreement to lease and operate the Treasure Valley Reload Center. It states that officials from Americold cited ongoing construction delays at the facility for its decision to back out of the agreement, as well as “insufficient customer volumes.”



Tags

Load comments