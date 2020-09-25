ONTARIO
An eighth inmate in Oregon Department of Corrections’ custody to die who had tested positive for COVID-19 was from Snake River Correctional Institution, according to a news release from Oregon DOC on Friday. This marks the fourth death at that facility that is related to the pandemic.
According to the news release, the latest death occurred at a local hospital and the inmate was between 65 and 75 years old.
At SRCI, there are currently 403 inmates and 142 staff members who have tested positive for COVID, as of information updated on Wednesday.
There are 870 total staff and 2,908 total inmates at the facility, according to an update on Sept. 17.
In daily test results that are available for each of Oregon DOC’s facilities, it shows the number of employees who tested positive on Monday were five, with six inmates testing positive, as well. From Sept. 1 through 23, there were been 109 new cases overall at the facility with 40 of those being staff members.
Daily symptom screening is still continuing on the entire population throughout the institution, according to a Tuesday email from Amber Campbell, spokeswoman at SRCI.
SRCI remains in a Tier 4 status, which means the entire facility is on quarantine. In an email update today, Campbell said that date has been extended through Oct. 3.
Only four of the eight inmates who died that had tested positive for COVID have so far been confirmed by the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner to have died from COVID, including one at SRCI on Aug. 12 and one at the Oregon State Penitentiary on May 20.
The cause of death of an inmate on Aug. 20 at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution was found not to be COVID.
The results for the cause of death for two inmates at EOCI on Aug. 26 have been determined as COVID, according to information received from OSP on Wednesday morning. The spokesman also confirmed it was too early for results on the Monday death of the SRCI inmate. Results were also unavailable for the most recent death.
