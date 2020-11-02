Ammon Bundy stages with protesters at Payette County Courthouse

PAYETTE
Ammon Bundy is among people who are staging a protest outside the Payette County Courthouse today, with some holding signs that read, "My Body, My Choice," and "Obey the Constitution." The protest staged by People's Rights, is about the courthouse barring people from coming inside to vote unless they have a mask on.
"We're just here to ensure that the people continue to have a right to vote unrestricted as the Idaho Constitution affords," Bundy said.
According to a statement on People's Rights website, "security guards were keeping people from voting at the Payette County Courthouse on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30."
However, no security guards were observed by The Argus Observer reporter at the courthouse this morning.
Additionally, an official from the Payette County Courthouse says that they are not preventing people from coming in without a mask at this time, saying although they prefer it they are "not forcing it."
As far as his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, Bundy says he doesn't "believe the hype," and that the virus "is a great tool for the government to excuse themselves and infringing a lot of rights."
Bundy is from nearby Emmett, and is widely known for leading armed standoffs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County, Oregon and at his father's ranch in Nevada. He has also been recently active about decisions made at the Statehouse and by local health authorities regarding the pandemic.
'Ammon's Army' for People's Rights
According to a recent article by Public News Service, membership in a network of self-styled militia groups reportedly has expanded from Idaho to 15 other states.
An excerpt from the article follows:
A new report called “Ammon’s Army” looks at the growing threat from the far-right group People’s Rights — started by Bundy.
Devin Burghart is the president of the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, which co-wrote the report. He said Bundy has exploited fears about COVID-19 and inserted it into the Northwest’s militia movement.
“What we saw early on, starting in late March and then into early April,” said Burghart, “was a merging of those two efforts, combining militia ideology and tactics with the kind of reopen, anti-masker mass mobilization.”
According to the report, People’s Rights has attracted more than 20,000 followers, including more than 2,300 in Idaho. Local chapters largely have organized on Facebook.
Burghart said history shows that it takes more than law enforcement to stop the threat of far-right groups such as People’s Rights. Communities also need to mobilize against the threat.
“Coming together, uniting, facing the fear together and building effective barriers against bigotry,” said Burghart. “Those are the essential things that make the difference on the ground and those are things that will turn the tide from these folks dominating and dividing communities.”
Burghart noted that since the report was released, Facebook has taken down pages associated with People’s Rights.
