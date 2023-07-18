VALE — In a news release on Tuesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation announced it has received a notice of intent by Atlanta, Georgia-based Americold Logistics to terminate its agreement to lease and operate the Treasure Valley Reload Center. It states that officials from Americold cited ongoing construction delays at the facility for its decision to back out of the agreement, as well as “insufficient customer volumes.”
“Americold’s decision coincides with a deliberate pause on the part of the MCDC board to allow time to best plan a successful future for the project,” the release states. “To that end, the MCDC team is updating the business, operational, and financial plans and exploring all options.”
The pause in construction comes as the Economic Development Board continues to seek ways to fill a total of $10.5 million in additional funding needs, over the project’s original $26 million budget as awarded by the Oregon Legislature.
“The future economic prosperity of Malheur County and its residents depends on good decisions based on accurate and up to date information, particularly on investments of the scale and scope of the reload project,” the release continues. “That is exactly what the MCDC board and all the stakeholders in this important project are committed to delivering.”
In her June 29 report to the board, Shawna Peterson, officer to the board, said a request by Rep. Mark Owens, R-District 60, had yielded approval of $5 million for the reload center by the legislature.
Comment requests to Peterson and to Board President Grant Kitamura regarding the board's next steps are pending as of publication time.
