VALE — In a news release on Tuesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation announced it has received a notice of intent by Atlanta, Georgia-based Americold Logistics to terminate its agreement to lease and operate the Treasure Valley Reload Center. It states that officials from Americold cited ongoing construction delays at the facility for its decision to back out of the agreement, as well as “insufficient customer volumes.”

“Americold’s decision coincides with a deliberate pause on the part of the MCDC board to allow time to best plan a successful future for the project,” the release states. “To that end, the MCDC team is updating the business, operational, and financial plans and exploring all options.”



