70 Snake River Correctional Institution employees get COVID-19 vaccine

Of the 400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines received by Oregon Department of Corrections, 70 were administered to employees at Snake River Correctional Institution on Monday.
This news was reported in an email from Amber Campbell, public information officer for the facility, which is the largest among the 14 managed by Oregon DOC.
The pandemic has shuttered many of the prisons to visitation and volunteer-led services due to outbreaks. SRCI has been in a Tier 4 status since July 3.
During a meeting on Friday afternoon with the Agency Operations Center in Salem, SRCI received news that it was being de-escalated to a Tier 3 status from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.
According to Oregon DOC plans, during the next two weeks, screening protocols will continue during though less often that before and, if needed, quarantine will take place. If social distancing cannot be maintained, a face covering is required by staff.
“May proceed to Tier 2 if no new positive COVID-19 results within the 14-day period,” reads the email.
Campbell clarified that there is still “no visitation at this time,” adding that the decision to reopen will be made by the Agency Operation Center in Salem.
As of the most recent update available from Oregon DOC on Dec. 2, 667 positive cases have been tied to SRCI, (464 inmates and 203 staff). According to Oregon DOC’s test results timeline, the last positive case of a staff member at SRCI was Dec. 28, and the last positive case of an inmate was Dec. 7. For the month of December only one inmate was reported to have tested positive compared to 17 employees.
Overall 11 inmates between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI who had tested positive with COVID-19 have died. A total of 22 deaths overall in the state’s facilities have been tied to the virus.
In August, officials confirmed that video footage existed of staff closer than 6 feet to inmates without masks on.
Oregon DOC anticipates regular access and distribution of additional vaccines in the future, and prioritization will be determined by guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Governor’s Office.
Staff, contractors, Oregon Corrections Enterprises employees and inmates will all be “strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated against the virus.
