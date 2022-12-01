ONTARIO — The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board recently announced its most recent round of grant awardees on Wednesday.
“It is exciting to see the diversity of applicants coming to the Eastern Oregon Border Board. With the sixth round of funding investment of $113,174, the Board is able to leverage an additional $1,590,135 into the region for projects including an expanded preschool and after school STEAM program, airport surveying, schoolyard improvements, and a beer bar development,” said Board Chairwoman Tiffany Cruickshank in a news release. “With a recent infusion of $6 million appropriated from the Oregon Legislature, I would encourage those in the Border Region to think about how the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board might serve community needs in the future by planning to attend a meeting, giving public comment, providing input and getting involved.”
Among the recent grant recipients is St. Peter Catholic School, which was awarded a $50,174 Ready Workforce Mobilization Grant for pre-school and after-school program expansions.
Owyhee Grocery and Trust for Public Land were awarded funds through the board’s Scott Fairley Memorial Edge Grant. The $25,000 grant to Owyhee Grocery will help construct a Beer Bar at the general store, which captures many tourists visiting the Lake Owyhee State Park area. A $25,000 award to Trust for Public Land will go toward the Oregon Rural Community Schoolyards Program’s project in Ontario.
The City of Vale was awarded a $13,000 Community Improvement Planning Grant that will fund surveyance of the Miller Memorial Airpark in order to begin hangar and taxiway development.
The EOBEDB also approved five residential properties at its November meeting for its Competitive Housing Incentive Program. Aimed at attracting residential development, this program awards up to $21,000 to qualifying owner occupiers of new homes in the Border Region. Two properties were approved for the board’s Property Improvement Rebate Program. This program incentivizes improvements to residential and commercial properties, awarding up to $20,000 per property. This brings the total participating properties in those two popular programs to $285,161.
The EOBEDB will be seeking to fill two board seats in the new year. Board members are responsible for carrying out the mission of enhancing economic development in the Border Region. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the board at: eoborderboard@gmail.com.
