ONTARIO — The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board recently announced its most recent round of grant awardees on Wednesday.

“It is exciting to see the diversity of applicants coming to the Eastern Oregon Border Board. With the sixth round of funding investment of $113,174, the Board is able to leverage an additional $1,590,135 into the region for projects including an expanded preschool and after school STEAM program, airport surveying, schoolyard improvements, and a beer bar development,” said Board Chairwoman Tiffany Cruickshank in a news release. “With a recent infusion of $6 million appropriated from the Oregon Legislature, I would encourage those in the Border Region to think about how the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board might serve community needs in the future by planning to attend a meeting, giving public comment, providing input and getting involved.”



