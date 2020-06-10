BOISE – Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO David Duro began handing out boxes of food to those experiencing food insecurity on June 8 from 4pm to 6pm at the Downtown Family YMCA located at 1050 W. State Street, Boise.
As a result of novel coronavirus COVID-19 the need for organizations to collaborate to support those who are struggling is greater than ever. The leaders of the City of Boise and the YMCA working together to distribute food is representative of this spirit of collaboration.
This activity is part of a larger partnership between the YMCA and Grasmick Produce to distribute food at YMCA facilities throughout the Treasure Valley.
Grasmick is providing 25 lb. boxes of either produce or combination boxes with a 25 lb. box with a mix of meat, dairy and produce.
The boxes of food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at YMCA facilities on a rotating schedule through June 30. Enhanced sanitary and safety measures will also be in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The food boxes will be a contactless distribution. Recipients are asked to stay in their cars, and volunteers will put the box in their car. Staff and volunteers distributing boxes will undergo a wellness check and will wear masks during distribution. Food boxes are limited to one per car, and no documentation is required to receive a box of food.
As a charitable organization, the Y is committed to opening its doors to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Due to the financial hardships brought about by COVID-19, the demand for financial assistance will be greater than ever. Generous donations to our Sustaining and Annual Fundraising is the only way the Y can maintain this commitment. To contribute to the campaign and help the Y continue serve the community, visit www.ymcatvidaho.org.
