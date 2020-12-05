BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday at 3 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider a revised version of a pending rule, Docket 08-0201-2001, which established the methodology for reporting full-time equivalent (FTE) student enrollment and would have allowed Idaho public schools to use an average of the FTE student enrollment numbers reported to calculate Average Daily Attendance for state funding purposes.
The Board approved a combined temporary and pending version of the rule last month for submission to the Legislature for consideration in January. However, questions about the long term fiscal impact of the rule prompted the Board to take a second look.
The meeting will be carried via YouTube on livestream.
The public can also listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7832; Public Participation Code: 7483005.
The special Board meeting agenda is posted on the State Board of Education website: https://boardofed.idaho.gov.
