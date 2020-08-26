ONTARIO
The pool in Ontario is one step closer to becoming a reality, as the Ontario Recreation District Board of Directors voted on Tuesday night to approve of a renovation of the long-shuttered Ontario Aquatic Center to become an outdoor pool.
The current plan was known as Option 6 in the planning process, which includes a full demolition of the existing structure around the pool (the walls, beams and pilasters) while adjusting the current interior walls to exterior code. This plan also includes a couple of restrooms, a locker room addition and a breezeway which will connect the pool to the splash park.
The Recreation District Board voted to approve the plan after it was unanimously approved by the Ontario Recreation District’s pool committee on Aug. 13.
The estimated cost for the pool is between $2.7 and $3.1 million. By the end of the fiscal year, Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda said he is expecting the district to have potentially $1 million in savings for the pool (the district is able to put aside about $300,000 annually from its tax-based funding to put towards the aquatic center).
Maeda said the fundraising goal is to have $3.25 million. If that fundraising goal is met by the spring, the Ontario Aquatic Center could reopen as early as the summer of 2022.
He also added that the estimated cost for the pool is based on using the cheapest and basic option for renovating the pool itself and making it operational again. Maeda said that if the bids for the renovation come back lower than their original plan, then the first place the district would put the extra money would be into the pool itself, including options like making it deeper in parts (it only goes to six feet), or making it wider or longer.
In the planning process, Maeda’s survey included asking community members about the whether they preferred an outdoor pool option or an indoor pool option. Of the six options that Design West Architects created for the Ontario Recreation District to look over, three of them were indoor facilities.
Maeda said he put the indoor options on the table because he wanted to know what the community was interested in while showing the price differences between the two types of pools.
“We put those indoor options in because we’re also interested in that,” Maeda said. “Everyone wants a new pool with slides and diving boards and offices and a new weight room. But what can we actually afford?”
The outdoor pool options ranged in price from $3.7 to $4.5 million. Also, the annual upkeep of an indoor facility could run over $500,000, Maeda said. When the Ontario Aquatic Center closed, Maeda said the city budgeted $450,000 annually to upkeep the facility.
Maeda said the rec district is pursuing grant funding and other means to bring in money, but did not want to try and open an indoor pool without knowing that the money would be there in the long run.
“Yes, there is the potential to pursue additional funding,” Maeda said. “But we don’t want to base the pool on funding that may not be here in the future.”
