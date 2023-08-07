BLM readies to gather wild horses west of Harper

A herd of wild horses races across the desert west of Harper in April. The Bureau of Land Management - Vale District is planning a wild horse gather in the Hog Creek Herd Management Area around Aug. 21. According to official documents, the goal is to remove excess wild horses and apply "intensive available fertility treatment, which will be Porcine Zona Pellucida, or PZP.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

VALE – Around Aug. 21, the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District will begin a helicopter gather of wild horses within and immediately adjacent to the Hog Creek Herd Management Area, according to a news release from the agency early Monday morning. The herd management area is in northern Malheur County just west of Harper.

“We are protecting the welfare of the horses within Hog Creek HMA by bringing the herd population back to acceptable numbers,” said Jonah Blustain, field office manager for Vale District BLM. “We need to ensure the rangeland in the HMA is healthy to sustain the horses as well as local wildlife.”



