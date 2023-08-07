BLM readies to gather wild horses west of Harper

A herd of wild horses races across the desert west of Harper in April. The Bureau of Land Management - Vale District is planning a wild horse gather in the Hog Creek Herd Management Area around Aug. 21. According to official documents, the goal is to remove excess wild horses and apply "intensive available fertility treatment, which will be Porcine Zona Pellucida, or PZP.
VALE – Around Aug. 21, the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District will begin a helicopter gather of wild horses within and immediately adjacent to the Hog Creek Herd Management Area, according to a news release from the agency early Monday morning. The herd management area is in northern Malheur County just west of Harper.
“We are protecting the welfare of the horses within Hog Creek HMA by bringing the herd population back to acceptable numbers,” said Jonah Blustain, field office manager for Vale District BLM. “We need to ensure the rangeland in the HMA is healthy to sustain the horses as well as local wildlife.”
There are about 66 wild horses in the area. According to the BLM, 30 to 50 horses in the area is the appropriate management level. This is the number of horses the range can sustainably support in combination with other animals and resource uses. The gather is expected to last two days, though the exact start and end dates will be determined by the contractor’s availability.
Animals gathered from the range will be transported to the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Hines. About 30 horses will be selected for return to the range after the gather. Horses not selected for return will be prepared for adoption or sale into private care or long-term holding.
The media and public are allowed to observe the gather. Viewing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no more than 15 viewers allowed per day. For more information regarding viewing, contact BLM Vale District Public Affairs Specialist Larisa Bogardus at lbogardus@blm.gov or (541) 523-1407.
According to the official documents, the goal is to remove excess wild horses and apply "intensive available fertility treatment." That will be Porcine Zona Pellucida, or PZP, a fertility-control vaccine given to female horses on the range through an injection via remote darting. PZP is scientifically proven, with over three decades of use, and is recommended by the National Academy of Sciences for use in federally protected wild horse herds.
