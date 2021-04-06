Bird’s Nest Potato and Egg Cups

Ingredients:
2 russet Idaho® potatoes
1 small onion, finely diced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
6 eggs
salt and pepper, to taste
fresh chopped parsley for garnish, optional
Directions:
Use a fork to pierce the skin of the potatoes. Bake at 425°F directly on the oven rack until you can easily pierce them with a knife, approximately 45 minutes.
Allow potatoes to cool, cut in half, and scoop potato into a medium bowl.
Meanwhile, sauté onion in olive oil until browned and soft. Turn off heat and melt the butter into the onions.
Grease 6 cups of a muffin pan with olive oil.
Mash potatoes with onion mixture together with salt and pepper to taste.
Press potato mixture into the prepared 6 muffin cups, creating an indentation in each and making sure the potatoes are all the way up to the top of the cups.
Roast for 30 minutes, or until potato cups are golden brown.
Remove from oven and crack an egg into each cup.
Roast until eggs are set- approximately 12 minutes for a runny yolk and 15 for a set yolk.
Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes, remove carefully from muffin pan with a fork or thin spatula.
Garnish with parsley and extra salt and pepper, if desired.
Notes:
Time Saving Tip: Bake the potatoes the day before and store whole in the refrigerator until you are ready to make the nests.
