STATE OF OREGON — On the heels of a virtual news conference explaining about the scope of proposed state Senate Bill 610 earlier this month, bills related to hunger will get a hearing at the Oregon Capitol on Monday.

SB 610 would establish the Food for All Oregonians program within the existing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A public hearing about that and related bills is scheduled for Monday, beginning at 4 p.m. local time.



