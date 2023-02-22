STATE OF OREGON — On the heels of a virtual news conference explaining about the scope of proposed state Senate Bill 610 earlier this month, bills related to hunger will get a hearing at the Oregon Capitol on Monday.
SB 610 would establish the Food for All Oregonians program within the existing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A public hearing about that and related bills is scheduled for Monday, beginning at 4 p.m. local time.
The idea of extending food assistance to more than 62,000 Oregonians is the focal point of this legislation, the campaign behind the bill is one which is co-convened by Oregon Food Bank and Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon.
As covered in the news conference, the issue of hunger in the state is one that communities have experienced for “a very, very long time” according to one of the speakers, Aldo Solano Mendez, strategic partnerships manager at Oregon Food Bank. He also serves as one of the call managers of the Food for All Oregonians campaign.”
Mendez said during this news conference that this legislation is for addressing the current standard of exclusionary practices that are currently in place that prohibit immigrants, refugees and other marginalized populations in Oregon from taking part in food assistance programs.
SB 610
This bill is set to “provide nutritional assistance to residents of this state who would qualify for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program but for immigration status” and was the focal point of the news conference discussing the topic of hunger in Oregon.
SB 856
This bill would establish a “COFA Food Assistance Program to provide nutrition assistance to COFA citizens who would qualify for” SNAP benefits.
One of the speakers at the Feb. 7 virtual news conference, Jackie Leung, executive director of Micronesian Islander Community, a Salem-based nonprofit agency that provides services to the Micronesian and Pacific Islander communities, spoke of the plight of COFA citizens living in Oregon. The acronym COFA stands for “Compact of Free Association” and this group of people includes citizens from Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau legally living in the United States mainland. According to Leung, there are approximately 10,000 COFA citizens living in Oregon.
SB 419
This bill is set to appropriate “moneys to Department of Human Services for Hunger Task Force to support state’s policy on hunger.”
