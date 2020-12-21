Betty Ann Corfield, 78, went to be with God on December 16, 2020, at Sunset Estates, Assisted Living Facility, Ontario, Oregon, after courageously fighting dementia for many years. Betty was born in Santa Maria, California, to Herman William Sohl and Roberta Myrtle Coppersmith on December 27, 1941. After her mother died when she was five, Betty was adopted by Earl Whittemore McKee and his wife, Helen, in 1946. Betty graduated early from high school at the age of 16. She married Elvin Dean Knowles and had three children. Betty moved to Wenatchee, Washington, where she found her loving husband, Bob Jones, and gained a daughter. She moved to Parma, Idaho, and had her last child, a daughter. Betty moved to Weiser, Idaho, where she lost her husband, Bob, after 20 years of marriage. She moved to Ontario, Oregon, where Betty met Jon Corfield, which after 25 years and inheriting two more daughters and a son, she lost her last loving husband of 25 years.
Betty began working at a Radio Station in California where she was an on the air night DJ, then moved into bookkeeping. She owned her own business, BJ Bookkeeping, for 30 years. She spent most of her adult life working to support and care for her loving family and even her extended family and friends. She was creative and loved to macramé, oil paint, do ceramics, knit, and quilt. Betty loved to play the piano and sing. She was a fabulous chocolatier, cook, and baker. She loved gardening and had an amazing green thumb. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, rock-hounding, and going to the woods, especially around Christmas, to get a tree. She loved going to the horse races and watching Baseball with her adoptive father. She loved going to the car races with Jon. She especially loved getting together with family and friends for BBQs, birthdays, and holiday gatherings.
Betty is survived by her children, Elvin Dean Jones (current spouse, Kathy Jo, children, Kyle, Savanna, Byron, Samantha, and Dakota); David Brian Jones (current spouse, Crystal, children, David and Tara); Susan Marie Bellamy (spouse, John, children, Lauren, and Katie); Deborah Lynn Turner (spouse, Dustin); and Bobbie Ann Jones-Shaffer (spouse, John, children, Bobby, Calvin, Eli, and Garrett). Betty is also survived by her stepchildren Debbie Lacy (spouse, Brian, children, Janette (Jane) and Dylan); Joe Corfield (children, Kayla, Joe, and K-Lee); Tonya Howell (spouse, Randy, children, Michael, Natashia, Joshua, Allyssa, and Quincy).
Betty has at least 30 great-grandchildren that she enjoyed and was very proud of.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Elvin Knowles, her second loving husband Bob Jones, her last loving husband, Jon Corfield. She is also preceded by her biological father, Herman William Sohl, her birth mother, Roberta Myrtle Coppersmith, her adoptive father, Earl Whittemore McKee, her stepmother, Helen Mary Jones, and her brother, William Herman Sohl.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved animals, Happy, Coco, Tuffy, Bobby, the bobtail kitty, Missy Cat, Tom, Ginger, and Iris. She loved animals and rescued many, that became beloved family pets.
A celebration of life will be held this summer, and an online video memorial celebration of her life will be posted. Betty will be laid to rest in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Weiser, Idaho. She will be laid to rest with her beloved Bob Jones. Please send any flowers to the Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, 112 N 9th St, Payette, Idaho, 83661. Any donations to the family can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1041756352976807/.
