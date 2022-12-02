BEND — Science fiction author Dennis Flannery marks his return in the literary limelight with the release of “The Gabriel Chronicles: Book 4— Sharkra” (published by AuthorHouse), the fourth book of a quadrilogy written to suggest a possible way to right the multitude of wrongs presently consuming the planet Earth.
“The concept of “The Gabriel Chronicles” is based on two common fantasies: “Boy, would I love to return to an earlier age with what I know now” and “What would I do if I were rich beyond my dreams?”
The story starts as Alexander Gabriel, a 43-year-old investment broker who was hurled back 35 years in time to start his life over as an 8-year-old. The story continues through the four novels, following Gabriel taking over all the world's governments before, decades later, heading into space to colonize another planet.
“Book 4— Sharkra,” the culmination of the series, proffers a possible and intriguing answer to a major unanswered question about the universe.
When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author states, “A hope for a much brighter future.”
Information about the book
“The Gabriel Chronicles: Book 4 — Sharkra”
By Dennis Flannery
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 328 pages | ISBN 9781665574167
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 328 pages | ISBN 9781665574181
E-Book | 328 pages | ISBN 9781665574174
Available at most online book retailers
About the Author
Dennis Flannery and his wife, Zelia, live on a cattle ranch just outside of Bend, in central Oregon. Flannery was born and raised in Inglewood, California. He has three children and one grandson. He retired as a vice president of an insurance company and, following that, began writing what would be become a quadrilogy, a four novel series. The couple have traveled the world and enjoyed its wonders and diverse beauty. But they have also witnessed the staggering inequities caused by corrupt and inept governments.
