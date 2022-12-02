BEND — Science fiction author Dennis Flannery marks his return in the literary limelight with the release of “The Gabriel Chronicles: Book 4— Sharkra” (published by AuthorHouse), the fourth book of a quadrilogy written to suggest a possible way to right the multitude of wrongs presently consuming the planet Earth.

“The concept of “The Gabriel Chronicles” is based on two common fantasies: “Boy, would I love to return to an earlier age with what I know now” and “What would I do if I were rich beyond my dreams?”



Tags

Load comments