ONTARIO — For residents of Malheur County, Project DOVE is known as a nonprofit that seeks to help victims of domestic violence become survivors.
Turning tragedy into triumph is something that Terry Basford has infused into her work with the organization as its executive director.
“I’ve been really fortunate,” said Basford in her office on Tuesday morning.
She said that since April of 2019, she has served in this capacity since joining the Project DOVE team as an interim executive director. According to her, this means that she’ll be “officially retiring again.”
Basford said that she’ll be helping to make the transition over to the new executive director and that she’ll “still be around to help.”
She said that she will be on the other side of the operation in the future as a volunteer for the organization’s community events and outreach programs.
Basford said that around “mid- to late January” is when the job announcement will be ready to go and Project DOVE will look to “complete the hiring process.”
She said that she would be working with her replacement to help ensure “a smooth transition” to the new role.
“I’m just ready to be retired fully… I think!” said Basford.
She that in the approximately three and a half years that she’s served in this position that Project DOVE has moved forward and that “we’re in a pretty stable position.” Basford said that now is the time for the organization to look ahead to see what the next five or ten years looks like.
As far as the next executive director goes, she said that this person should be a “little earlier in their career” as they will “help lead Project DOVE into the next phase.”
Basford acknowledged that this transition to retirement will be “bittersweet.”
“It’s an amazing organization to be affiliated with. We do really good work, we’re making a difference in the community. We’re providing a service that is much needed,” she explained.
Basford went on to say how Project DOVE does “an excellent job” of meeting needs in the immediate community, however, she said that she would like to see the organization expand to “further out in the community.”
She said that her experience with Project DOVE has been much different than her 30 plus years in education in terms of the scope of the work being done, “but it’s been an extremely heartwarming, great place to be.”
Basford said making a difference in the community has been a hallmark of her time with the organization.
She made note of drawing attention to the “dedicated, amazing community partners” and how these partnerships add much in the way of strength to the outreach efforts.
As far as the people who keep Project DOVE running, Basford said that she works with an “amazing staff” and a “committed board [of directors].” She also said that the organization has “one of the most active volunteer boards I’ve ever seen.”
The events that Basford said were most impactful to her are the annual candlelight vigil and the “walk in their shoes” display where attendees have the chance to read about the lives of victims of domestic violence with a pair of their shoes situated nearby.
She said that something she is hoping gets instituted soon is the ability for the organization to take in pets with the victims, as this is a reason why some people stay, they fear for the safety of their animals. Also noting that these people need the “emotional support” of their pets.
When asked what she wants to see for the future of Project DOVE, Basford replied, “In my perfect world utopia, one, first off, I would love to not be needed. In my world I would love Project DOVE to not be needed.”
