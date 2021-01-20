ADRIAN
The return to in-person instruction is something that many students and parents in Adrian have been waiting for.
Adrian School District Superintendent Kevin Purnell, according to an email received on Monday, informed the newspaper that Adrian School District “began full-day in-person instruction January 14th. We completed our first full week of school in nearly 10 months on January 18th.”
The return to in-person instruction prompted residents to stage a peaceful protest in mid-December, drawing crowds of supporters who wanted to see the state public health mandates related to COVID-19 be reevaluated or revised so as to be able to allow their schools to reopen.
Recent meeting
Adrian School District Board of Directors, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 14, covered topics such as the hiring of a new P.E. teacher.
He said that a new P.E. teacher had to be hired to “replace our previous PE teacher who was moved to Interim High School Principal.” Purnell said that the Board also “established independent contracts for our school nurse position.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.