Annual Dinner and Harvest Auction happens this November

PAYETTE
The Annual Dinner and Harvest Auction for Ladies Night Out will take place on Nov 10 at the Hideaway Grill, with the doors opening at 5:30 and the meal and program at 6:00 p.m.
Treasure Valley Connection Ladies Night Out invites everyone to this yearly event for ladies and men. Seating is limited, so reservations should be made soon by contacting Susie at 208-739-1647 or emailing susies@fmtc.com.
The evening will include a silent and a live auction with lots of items on the list including half a pig, a new windshield installed, car alignment and repairs, home decor and collectibles, seasonal decorations, homemade pies, cakes and cookies.
Funds raised at the event will go to Stonecroft Ministries, an International organization that presents events and Bible studies to help men and women find hope in a troubled world.
Guest speaker for the evening is David McKenzie of Boise, who shares personal events in his life, giving tips of how to take the next step forward knowing that the current situations in life are just a season, not a destination. McKenzie is an entrepreneur and media personality and has collaborated with television networks and has hosted events such as Miss Idaho and The National Prayer Breakfast.
There will also be door prizes and special music.
The December 1 event will also include Dinner and a Program with a presentation of Christmas music by local singer, Obadiah Neasham of Adrian and inspirational speaker Claudia Crisman of Parma. Theme of that event is “Love Was When” and anyone is invited to attend.
Special menus are always available if participants have health issues.
