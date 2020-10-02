ONTARIO
Thursday night at Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden not only marked the beginning of the month of October, it marked the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Project DOVE, the local nonprofit organization that connects victims of domestic abuse with services and resources, held their annual candlelight vigil, bringing a socially distanced crowd of supporters.
Project DOVE Executive Director Terry Basford in addressing the audience, revealed statistics about the rate of domestic violence in the United States. She said that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience some form of domestic abuse and that every twenty minutes someone in this country experiences this form of violence.
She said that this kind of abuse is emotional and mental, even financial.
The cost of domestic violence
Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero, another one of the speakers at the vigil, asked the audience what they think the fiscal impact of domestic violence is. Audience members responded with suggestions of “one million” and “five million” among other dollar figure amounts before Romero stated the exact figure for the United States.
“$8.3 billion in America,” said Romero, emphasizing the “b” in billion, eliciting a gasp from attendees.
He went on to explain that this dollar figure represents the cost of the resources required to get victims of domestic abuse the help they need, including law enforcement assistance and access to all of other services that person in crisis might need.
Walk in Their Shoes
The activity Walk in Their Shoes utilizes the pathway through the Garden to tell the stories of victims of domestic violence next to a pair of their shoes.
Basford encouraged everyone in attendance to take part in this activity and read all of the stories presented along the pathway.
“The walk is pretty moving, they did a good job on it,” said Basford, speaking of the Project DOVE staff.
Report it
Romero, after sharing a story about a domestic violence case he had worked on years ago, stated that this kind of abuse must be reported. He reminded the audience that the Ontario Police Department is here to help them and to reach out if they have a need and to not let domestic violence go unaddressed in the community.
“Report it. The worst thing you can do is ignore it,” stated Romero.
