WEISER — Are you planning to order a pie to celebrate Pi Day? If so, the Angel Wings Network is asking for a slice of your Pi Day business for its cause.
Organized through Angel Riders — the equestrian outreach component of Angel Wings Network — the fundraiser will offer homemade pies for purchase at a pie sale. According to Executive Director Mabel Dobbs, the fundraiser was devised for 2023 by Board Secretary Carie Lawrence.
Angel Wings Network is a nonprofit serving western Idaho and eastern Oregon. Its aims is to support local cancer patients and their families by relieving them of expenses, such as traveling to appointments.
“We were at the board meeting and we were talking about a fundraiser for the riders, and she says ‘Well, March 14 is Pi Day, why don’t we do a pie sale?’ And so we thought, ‘Hey, that’s a pretty cool idea.’”
The fundraiser will be held at the Angel Wings office, 773 W. Main St., Weiser, on Tuesday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pies will be available for $20, with board officials asking for cash or checks only.
Pies sold through the fundraiser are donated by members of the community, benefitting the riders’ fifth annual outreach day event, ‘Horsing around with the horses,’ at the Weiser Rodeo Grounds on June 17. For more information or to donate, phone Angel Wings at (208) 414-9464.
In addition, Dobbs noted that Angel Wings staff are preparing for the organization’s annual Idaho Gives online auction fundraiser on May 4, noting it’s the charity’s biggest spring fundraiser of the year. Donations for that fundraiser are needed by April 10 for the auction, which begins April 24.
