WEISER — Are you planning to order a pie to celebrate Pi Day? If so, the Angel Wings Network is asking for a slice of your Pi Day business for its cause.

Organized through Angel Riders — the equestrian outreach component of Angel Wings Network — the fundraiser will offer homemade pies for purchase at a pie sale. According to Executive Director Mabel Dobbs, the fundraiser was devised for 2023 by Board Secretary Carie Lawrence.



