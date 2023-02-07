Aiming to level the playing field

An interpreter uses sign language to communicate what Abdirahim “Abdi” Mohamoud, a former student of Tigard High School, is saying to the House Committee on Education during a public hearing on House Bill 2750 on Tuesday afternoon. The bill would ban pay to play fees for K-12 scholastic activities. Mohamoud was kicked off his high school's cross-country team for being unable to pay that fee. The school now has waived those fees for all students.

ONTARIO — Among bills that the House Speaker has referred to committee is one that would ban pay to play fees and associated fundraising activities to participate in school activities. Such activities include athletics, music, speech and other similar or related activities for students in kindergarten through 12th grade; as well as for before- and after-school activities for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, regardless of whether it involves interaction among other schools.

House Bill 2750 also would require the State Board of Education to adopt the rule which also repeals a 2017 requirement that public charter schools pay an annual fee on a per-student basis to schools or districts that offer activities.



