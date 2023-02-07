Aiming to level the playing field

ONTARIO — Among bills that the House Speaker has referred to committee is one that would ban pay to play fees and associated fundraising activities to participate in school activities. Such activities include athletics, music, speech and other similar or related activities for students in kindergarten through 12th grade; as well as for before- and after-school activities for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, regardless of whether it involves interaction among other schools.
House Bill 2750 also would require the State Board of Education to adopt the rule which also repeals a 2017 requirement that public charter schools pay an annual fee on a per-student basis to schools or districts that offer activities.
Furthermore, to ease the burden or resulting losses to school districts and public charter schools, HB 2750 establishes use of Students Success Act funds to offset related costs.
The bill carries an emergency clause, which would make it effective July 1.
HB 2750 is carried by Rep. Ben Bowman, D-Tigard, and Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley.
Public hearing
The House Committee on Education held a public hearing for the bill on Monday afternoon.
During the hearing, there was much focus on Tigard High School, where Bowman has served on the board and where pay to play fees were recently ended. Those fees were $225 per child per sport with a cap of $750 per family, a cost that “put participation out of reach for a lot of kids and families” despite scholarship programs for low-income students. While school officials believed a financial waiver was a stopgap for those who could not afford the fees, it was found out during surveys of students and families that those waivers were often avoided by those in need for myriad reasons. This included the stigma related to being in need or the abundance of steps needed to obtain such a waiver.
Bowman highlighted how Tillamook removed its pay to play fees five or six years ago, saying afterward “participation increased by 34% even though there already was a policy for scholarships for low income students.”
Furthermore, he emphasized how those who participate in interscholastic activities do much better academically and give students “a connection point to their schools.”
Two students who graduated from Tigard High were among those who commented at the hearing. This included Abdirahim “Abdi” Mohamoud and Johnathan Nguyen.
Mohamoud said when he was attending Tigard the fee was “status quo,” until it was challenged by a school board member during their election campaign. For him, the fee became a barrier.
“I was personally kicked off the team for not being able to pay a fee, despite having a waiver process in place,” he said.
He noted how the waiver was a struggle, especially for those whose parents don’t speak English but must be involved in the process.
This led to Mohamoud being kicked off the cross-country team.
However, he said he was thankful that due to a survey of students, late-night meetings, and the school board and administration listening to the grievances, pay to play fees were waived. But the fight continues, according to Mohamoud as the school is one of a plethora around the state that doesn’t have the budget to waive fees.
Nguyen, a 2021 Tigard graduate said removing fees was a “success point in our district.”
He said that students identified the fees as “a major obstacle in participation.”
Although Tigard is early in the phase of implementing no fees, “we recognize the important step we continue to be very proud of,” Nguyen said.
He said this was a first step in addressing access to scholastic activities.
A member of the committee asked if there were estimates of the number of athletes who could not participate now, and Bowman said he did not have good data or know whether that existed. However, he did note that the number of students on free or reduced-lunch prices based on income was about half the state.
Rep. Emily McIntire, R-District 56, said she loved the heart and nature of the bill but was concerned about the fiscal aspect and whether there was really money to fund every expense related to sports. She noted that for football players in a district of 4,000 students, there are $10,000 worth of headsets, $10,000 for a huddle, and $800 per helmet for 100 players which must be replaced every two years. She noted that didn’t include other equipment, sports or activities and wanted to know about the cost for districts with 10,000 or 20,000 students.
Lori Sattenspiel, director of Legislative Services at Oregon School Boards Association, said when she first saw the bill she also had concerns about funding. However, noted that monies from the Student Success Act are written into the bill as the source to offset the cost for schools.
She noted that in a survey of the school districts in Oregon, about 45 responded. Of those, 60% said they do charge fees. Sattenspiel pointed to the Gresham Barlow School District, which is aiming to get rid of fees.
Jordan Ely, chief financial officer for the Business Department at that school district, talked to the committee about how the district is in support of students not having to subsidize to participate in scholastic activities.
He said the district is going to try to reintroduce expenses currently being paid for through ESSER grant funding into the General Fund and not bring back the fees, regardless of whether the bill passes.
“This bill passing with funding would solve a big problem,” he said, noting that “to be completely honest,” he wasn’t sure how long the district’s plan would be sustainable.
He said the district intends to carve out funds set aside to hire licensed FTE in the fall in case student numbers increase. While that will work to balance the budget in the first year, the district will have to find more persistent costs to cut in future years, “so we’re taking a risk.”
However, they are doing it anyway, “because we believe students need the opportunity to connect outside the classroom to develop social and emotional health.”
Miles Palacios, executive director of Oregon Association of Student Councils, said they have seen first hand how “participation in as little as one activity increases the likelihood a student won’t drop out of school.”
Noting that Oregon has made it a priority to decrease the number of dropouts, he urged the committee to “dismantle the financial barrier faced by Oregon students and families.”
Also speaking in support was Anne Nesse, with League of Women Voters. She said she is highly supportive even if it is just a “gradual phase in.”
“There are so many things that make kids excited and critical thinkers,” Nesse said. “Part of growing up is getting interesting in something complicated, then learning it.”
Ahead of the hearing
Testimony that was submitted ahead of the hearing was split and included that of a current high-schooler.
Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore and class president at McKenzie River Community School in Vida, urged the committee to support the bill.
She talked about how many of her classmates have been forced to give up participating in school activities “because they simply cannot afford the fees or the pressure of fundraising activities. This is not only unfair, but it also denies them the chance to reap the same benefits that I have gained from participating.”
Among those in opposition was Ann Adams, business manager at Amity School District. She said there is a significant difference in the cost of providing programs (uniforms, referees, travel expenses, and more), and questions assurance that funding will help every school with every need to keep those activities running.
“I believe the end result will be a decline” in those activities, Adams said, urging the committee to drop the proposal.
Echoing this, Derek Duman of Riverside School District said he believes it will have a negative impact on smaller school districts that use fees to cover logistical costs of such events. He also said the Oregon School Activities Association has approved an increase of multiple fees paid by school districts. This includes annual fees by 20%; sports fees by 8%; and the cost per activity by nearly 12% in the 2023-24 school year. Duman believes the rising costs coupled with elimination of fees would disproportionately impact smaller school districts and may cause them to cut some school activities in order to accommodate more popular ones, such as sports.
No other events are currently scheduled for HB 2750.
