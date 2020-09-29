ONTARIO

As with many events since March, officials of Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley have been making adjustments with scheduling their programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, three scheduled concerts have been postponed for one year. These include The Collision of Rhythm, which was set for Oct. 1; Birch Pereia and the Gin Joints, which was set for Nov. 10 and Take 3, set for Feb. 9.

March and April programs are still scheduled for those dates, but will be moved if necessary.

Live performances will come back as allowed. Community Concerts of Treasure Valley was founded in 1948.

For more information, call (208) 739-2777.

