ONTARIO
As with many events since March, officials of Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley have been making adjustments with scheduling their programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, three scheduled concerts have been postponed for one year. These include The Collision of Rhythm, which was set for Oct. 1; Birch Pereia and the Gin Joints, which was set for Nov. 10 and Take 3, set for Feb. 9.
March and April programs are still scheduled for those dates, but will be moved if necessary.
Live performances will come back as allowed. Community Concerts of Treasure Valley was founded in 1948.
For more information, call (208) 739-2777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.