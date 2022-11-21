NEW YORK — The American Civil Liberties Union applauds Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s action today to pardon approximately 45,000 people with marijuana convictions under a state law that is no longer in effect. Additionally, Governor Brown’s action will forgive almost $14 million in fines and fees associated with past marijuana convictions that continue to burden people.

Governor Brown’s action follows an important step by President Biden last month to pardon thousands of people nationwide and in the District of Columbia with federal convictions for marijuana possession.



