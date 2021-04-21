SPOKANE
Abraham Vazquez, of Vale, has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for Winter Quarter 2021. Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.
SCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. It is known for its programs in career and technical training as well as its apprenticeship programs, but it also offers associates degrees including those that are transfer-ready for those going into universities. SCC serves about 22,000 students annually with a main campus in east Spokane, five other locations in rural areas of northeastern Washington and a program in the Airway Heights Correctional Center.
