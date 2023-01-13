AAA offers tips to winterize your home

Don't get left out in the cold with these tips on winterizing your home.

 Metro Creative Connection

BOISE — It’s the heart of winter, and AAA is reminding Idaho families to prepare their homes for the cold and icy days ahead.

“Avoiding an expensive home repair can free up some money for a dream vacation later, as well as help keep insurance premiums from rising as a result of a claim,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Fortunately, homeowners can take simple actions to prevent many small problems from becoming bigger ones.”



Tags

Load comments