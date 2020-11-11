WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Seeing a need to support those who support local youth during the COVID-19 pandemic, one major employer stepped in to help such folks in the Western Treasure Valley this summer. Jacksons Food Stores held a customer coin drive and round-up fundraiser, in which the company raised and matched $101,881 for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“We just received our donation check in the mail, and it was over $5,000!” wrote Dana Castellani, Chief Executive Officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, in an Oct. 29 email.
According to Castellani, seven Jacksons stores contributed to clubs in the valley.
In September, Jacksons announced a partnership with the clubs, in which said clubs would become their primary giving recipient. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit clubs in several states.
“In the past, they had conducted a fundraiser that revolved around selling water bottles, with a portion of those proceeds going to local Clubs (Clubs with closest physical proximity to each store),” added Castellani. “This new partnership has been tremendous for Clubs - literally this recent donation was 10 times the amount that our Club used to receive from the water sales.”
In an article by 425Business, representatives for Jacksons said that it plans an additional matching fundraiser this winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.