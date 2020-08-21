The news has been so universally bad lately that I am always relieved when something strikes me as faintly amusing. Other than my two-year-old grandson Anton, who makes me laugh every time I see him, because he is sweet, innocent, dimpled, and cute. Or my teenage grandchildren, whose names I dare not mention, because they are beautiful, bright, bewildered, and determinedly doing their best. I love them dearly, and they will prevail some day, and make us stand back in amazement. But that’s not exactly what I meant.
Lizzie Bennet in Pride and Prejudice says it best: “I dearly love a laugh... I hope I never ridicule what is wise or good. Follies and nonsense, whims and inconsistencies do divert me, I own, and I laugh at them whenever I can.”
So I researched good humor and was shocked to find that those of us who dearly love a laugh are condemned by the “wise and good” as “sots” (Ralph Waldo Emerson), “weeds that thrive in good ground” (Honore de Balzac), and “lacking in intelligence” (entire discussion threads on Quora and Reddit). I wonder what these people do for entertainment. No doubt roll their eyes at those of us on the lower rungs of the ladder of intellect, when they’re not pondering the unknowable mysteries of the universe. I always thought that Heavenly Father must have a good sense of humor, or at least irony, when he considers his children. But it’s my assigned guardian angel that is no doubt getting most of the chuckles. When he’s not trying to keep me alive on I-84. Or maybe especially then.
I once had a royal blue t-shirt that in Latin read, “More risum facile,” or, “Laughs Easily,” or if you prefer, “Easily Amused.” I wore it to a faculty meeting at Ontario High School when I was a teacher there, and John Taggart, my erudite friend and mentor, actually read the Latin and commented on it. We had a good laugh about it. I wish I still had that t-shirt.
Humor has been my saving grace during the past year, throughout which I have re-lived many of the emotions I failed to process the first time around: my husband’s diagnosis of cancer in September of 2018, the protracted, roller-coaster treatment through the end of March 2019; a brief respite of good health for a few weeks, more excruciating hospital stays and then, on June 5, the phone call to hospice, and a six-week blur of 24/7 care that left me exhausted and unable to focus for months afterward. Throughout this past year, in spite of that particular grief and the troublesome world at large, I have found much to laugh about, to be grateful for, to appreciate. The sweet little smiling moments balance my life and keep me sane. I don’t have the strength and conviction to be more serious about life than it deserves.
Jesus Christ said, “Be of good cheer; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). Proverbs 17:22 says, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.”
The first prophet and president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joseph Smith, himself possessed of a “native cheery temperament,” said, “Happiness is the object and design of our existence; and will be the end thereof, if we pursue the path that leads to it; and this path is virtue, uprightness, faithfulness, holiness, and keeping all the commandments of God.” This is not a recipe for discouragement, but of embracing life. “The road ahead may be bumpy, but our destination is serene and secure,” says current president Russell M. Nelson. “So, fasten your seatbelt, hang on through the bumps, and do what’s right... I’ve learned that even through clouds of sorrow, there can be silver linings found.”
My oldest son Conrad is possessed of a sunny optimism.
I like being around him when I am feeling this world too much. He took me recently to buy a mountain bike, and as we rode together, I felt something I hadn’t felt in awhile--the wind in my hair, and the contentment that comes from a merry heart. I recommend it to everyone.
