SISTERS — Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture, a working ranch in Sisters, focused on art, agricultural and ecological projects, has opened registration for a two-day art and science investigative workshop. On October 7 and 8, participants will explore Whychus Creek organisms and ecosystems, collect data and samples, and create prints and drawings based on their research. The workshop is led by microbiologist and glass artist Jerri Bartholomew, a professor at Oregon State University who uses microbial images in her own art.

"We love seeing where the intersections lie between two seemingly opposing forces — such as art and science — and that's exactly what this workshop accomplishes," said Ana Varas Arts Projects Coordinator for PMRCAA. "Whychus Creek runs right through the Ranch, making it the perfect subject for this research workshop. We are so lucky to have Jerri, with her passion for encouraging curiosity and wonder about the natural world, at the helm of this initiative."



