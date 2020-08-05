$10,000 donation a boost for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley

Brenda Mendez, staff member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley, serves food to Alameda Elementary student Tatyana Hernandez, in this photo from May of 2017. 

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley is the recipient of $10,000 thanks to a partnership with Dutch Bros Foundation, according to a joint news release from both organizations on Tuesday afternoon.

The statement outlines the mission of both organizations to “support local youth in the area.” The donation will go to the club’s initiative to support “nutrition and healthy lifestyles programs for youth.”

Along with the cash donation, an additional donation of 100 Dutch Bros gift cards will be given to Boys & Girls Clubs members to enjoy a beverage of their choosing.

To know more about what these programs are, the Argus reached out to the clubs’ Chief Executive Officer Dana Castellani, who shared some insights in an email received on Tuesday afternoon.

“While we get most of our actual food costs reimbursed by the states, this donation does help with staff support, extra food costs (we provide snacks that are not always reimbursed) and all the utilities and insurance that go along with the nutrition program (both Clubs have their own commercial kitchens). The Payette Club has also done a fantastic job with their Healthy Lifestyles program this summer that promotes mind (programs for social emotional health) and body (physical activity like yoga and healthy cooking),” said Castellani.

Rilynn Davis, PR Specialist with Dutch Bros Coffee, explained more about the partnership and what it means for both organizations moving forward in an email received on Tuesday afternoon.

“One of our foundation’s key initiatives is supporting the community’s youth. Partnering with the local Boys and Girls Club is a great way to support Treasure Valley’s kids and teens,” stated Davis.

“This partnership and the donation of $10,000 supports the Club’s missions and specifically assists in supporting healthy lifestyles through supplying nutritional food,” she continued.

“Supporting its communities has been part of Dutch Bros’ mission from the start which is why the Dutch Bros Foundation was established in 2015. Through the foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros donates millions of dollars each year to local and national causes.”

